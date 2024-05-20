Bette Midler Humiliates Herself With Question About Hillary Clinton and the 2016 Election

Matt Margolis | 9:41 AM on May 20, 2024
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Bette Midler's career peaked years ago, and at this point, the only way she is capable of getting attention is with anti-Trump rants. During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, she controversially tweeted, "'Women are the n-word of the world.’ Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

A month later, she tweeted her fantasy about Trump and his family being hanged "good and high." 

She has since deleted both tweets, but her X/Twitter feed is still full of anti-Trump rants and links as she desperately tries to remain relevant 

Unfortunately for her, she hasn't figured out that her attempts to weigh in on politics only end in humiliation. On Sunday, she tried to attack Donald Trump for claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, and it did not go well for her.

Yes, Bette, we can imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen, because she did, and still does.

It's hard to believe that someone who chooses to weigh in so much on politics doesn't pay attention. Has Hillary spoken publicly at all over the past eight years without claiming the election was stolen or that Trump was an illegitimate president?

I doubt it. But here are a few examples.

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," she said in 2019 at an event in Los Angeles.

Hillary also said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley in 2019, "I believe he knows he's an illegitimate president." 

"He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did," she said. "And I take full responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But hey, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation, and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so, I know that he knows that this wasn't on the level. I don't know that we'll ever know everything that happened. But clearly, we know a lot and are learning more every day. And history will probably sort it all out. So of course, he's obsessed with me."

Last year, in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC, Hillary once again claimed that Russia stole the election for Trump.

Of course, Midler got destroyed in the comments on her post, and it won't surprise me if she eventually deletes it. But the real question should be: why do Democrats always get away with claiming every election they lose was stolen from them? 

Democrats haven't accepted the results of any presidential election they've lost in 25 years, yet they can freely and confidently challenge those outcomes with the full support of the media without anyone accusing them of attacking democracy. It doesn't even matter that countless investigations have proven that Trump didn't collude with Russia or that Russia didn't change any votes. It doesn't matter that countless recounts proved that George W. Bush legitimately won the 2000 election. Democrats only think elections are legitimate when they win.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

