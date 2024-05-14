Gold Star Families Threaten to Sue Jen Psaki

Considering how much she lied from behind the podium as Joe Biden's White House Press Secretary, it wasn't surprising that Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC host, thought she could get away with pushing more lies in her new memoir, "Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World," to protect Joe Biden, even though he's no longer her boss.

In her new book, Jen Psaki claims that Joe Biden never glanced at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony honoring soldiers killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Psaki wrote, "The president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended. Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car."

Of course, it's been known for nearly three years that Biden absolutely did look at his watch during the ceremony — multiple times. Between photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts, there's no doubt.

This pathetic incident is only the most recent example of current and former Biden administration officials pushing false narratives about the botched Afghanistan withdrawal as Joe Biden seeks a second term in the White House. But there's something particularly egregious about calling Gold Star families liars on Joe Biden's behalf.

Even though Psaki told Axios in a statement that the line would be removed from updated print editions of the book and the ebook, she nevertheless offered a ridiculous excuse for the lie being in the book in the first place. "The story on Afghanistan is really about the importance of delivering feedback even when it is difficult told through my own experience of telling President Biden that his own story of loss was not well received by the families who were grieving their sons and daughters," the statement explained.

That sounds like her way of saying that we're missing the point; we shouldn't be focusing on the lie, but on the narrative she wanted to push. Of course she wouldn't want us to pay attention to the lie (and the countless others that are likely in the book) because she's now potentially facing a lawsuit, according to a report from our sister site, Townhall.

Mark Schmitz, whose son Jared was one of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan on August 26th, 2021, told Townhall that Psaki “will be hearing from our attorney, [and] so will her publisher…to the fullest extent of the law,” adding that “what she wrote was absolutely disgusting and clearly only for political and financial gain at the expense of grieving Gold Star families.” [...] “Her useless a** wasn’t even there. We were,” Schmitz added of the incident when Biden had “half the families rushing across the tarmac to pound the s**t out of him.” It’s particularly cruel for Psaki “to publish this right before Mother’s Day,” Schmitz said. Steve Nikoui, who was arrested and charged following his disruption of Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this year, added to Townhall that “it hurts to have the former White House Press Secretary state an outright lie for no other reason than to score, for the Democrat Party, political points at the expense of our kids’ lives and their service to their country.” As with Schmitz, Nikoui added that Psaki “was not there. I witnessed it with my own eyes. She is a perfect example of the administration: all lies and false propaganda.” In contrast with Psaki, whose book is currently for sale for a whopping $22.05 on Amazon, Coral Briseño noted that “we are the only ones looking for the truth, not seeking for any monetary or political recognition.”

“This is Psaki and the Biden world lying with abandon, but finally colliding with a superior force: the Gold Star families,” Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif) told Townhall.