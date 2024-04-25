Trump’s Response to Bill Barr’s Endorsement Was Hilarious, but Was It Beneficial?

Last week, former Attorney General Bill Barr, a frequent critic of Donald Trump, essentially endorsed Trump for president, acknowledging that reelecting Joe Biden would be worse for our country.

Advertisement

“The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy," Barr said. "I think that they have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech. It’s a heavy-handed bunch of thugs in my opinion, and that’s where the threat is.”

This is rather important in light of Barr's past criticism of Trump and Trump's attacks on Barr for what he believes to have been inaction and cowardice on the issue of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Barr's comments in support of a Trump presidency likely echo that of many Americans who feel that they may not like Trump personally, but they acknowledge that he was a far better president who made things better for everyone.

Recommended: Biden Is No Longer Hiding His Immigration Endgame

Barr has also criticized the ongoing criminal trial in New York City over the non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.

"I think this case is a stain on the criminal justice process," Barr told Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Wednesday. "This is a case, clearly, of going after the man, not a crime. There is no crime here. There's no crime. Hush money is not a crime. Trying to protect your reputation is not a crime. Entering into a nondisclosure agreement is not a crime, even if, even if you're running for office. There is no crime here and they're trying to manufacture one and they're trying to ... interfere with the election. That's what this is."

Advertisement

Bill Barr defends Trump:



"They are going after the man not the crime. There is no crime here." pic.twitter.com/9Ct8KEb8z0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 25, 2024

In other words, the choice is easy between the two men, and I suspect that Barr reflects a very common attitude among the voters.

For our VIPs: Democrats Are More Unhinged Than Ever

Wednesday evening, Trump reacted to Barr's endorsement in a post on Truth Social:

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!). Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word “Lethargic” from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!”

Honestly, this is not the most productive reaction. I know a lot of people like the way Trump says what he wants because it's genuine, but I think he'd be better off acting more graciously rather than doubling down on his past criticisms. In the end, if Trump wins in November, he's going to have to work with people from his old administration to get things done.

Advertisement

The choice in November may be a simple one for those who want to see the United States thrive, but Trump could make things much easier by not mocking everyone with whom he's previously had disagreements. It's going to be much harder to get people willing to work in his new administration without making comments like this about someone who says he's supporting him.