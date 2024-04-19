Would-Be Trans Mass Shooter Praised Covenant Shooter

Andrea Ye, 18, who pretends to be a man named Alex, was arrested for plotting a school shooting in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to court documents, she kept a 129-page manifesto in which she praised the Nashville mass shooter, detailed fantasies involving pedophilia, and even expressed concern about being misgendered after committing her planned crime.

Advertisement

Court documents obtained by The Daily Wire contain unsettling excerpts from the manifesto.

“I really want to be famous. Even infamous,” she wrote on one page. A second entry confesses to pedophilic thoughts, but says she chose not to act on them — “I sometimes think I’m a pedophile. I get turned on by little kids,” she wrote. In a third, the teenager said she wanted to be killed by police after the shooting. The court documents also show that the teenager did a Google search on the transgender-identifying shooter who murdered six people at the Covenant School in Nashville in March of 2023. She appears to have been inspired by the mass shooting. Media calling the now-dead Nashville shooter by birth name rather than preferred name made the arrested teenager want to change her name, she wrote in the manifesto. “Makes me want to change my name legally before I commit a shooting to make sure the news doesn’t misgender me,” the teenager wrote. “He was suicidal before the shooting. Just like me. He, too, wanted to kill little kids. A rush of adrenaline fills my body. He’s so relatable.” As a result of the investigation, the MCPD’s Community Engagement Division coordinated with Montgomery County Public Schools to increase security at schools, particularly Wootton High School, police said.

Advertisement

Ye, who has not attended school in person since December 2022, was hospitalized twice, once for making threats to "shoot up a school" and again for sharing her manifesto with a fellow patient. During hospitalizations, she received treatment for homicidal ideations. Hospital staff, feeling legally obligated, notified law enforcement, the FBI, and the school she intended to target. The suspect had previously disclosed thoughts of a mass attack at both her elementary and high schools during in-patient treatment.

In January, an LGBTQ activist who identified as gender fluid shot up a middle school, killing a sixth-grader. Last year, after the mass shooting at the Covenant School in Tennessee by a trans-identifying woman, I debunked a claim by a transgender activist that trans people are actually less likely to be mass shooters than the rest of the population.

"There have been four mass shooters that we know by those who have identified as transgender, which means that 1.3 percent of mass shooters have been transgender,” I wrote at the time. Citing widely available statistics, I found that people who identify as transgender make up 0.6% of the population, but 1.3% of mass shooters. “This means that transgender people are more than twice as likely to be mass shooters than non-transgender people.”

Advertisement

I even ran the numbers based on other sources and definitions of mass shootings. For example, based on the left-wing rag Mother Jones‘s number of how many mass shootings have taken place, "2.83 percent of mass shooters have been committed by transgender people, which means that transgender people are nearly five times as likely to be mass shooters as non-transgender people."

The actual figure is likely higher, as these calculations rely on our knowledge of the "gender identity" of each documented mass shooter.



