Ouch: These Biden Tweets About Trump and Iran Aged Poorly

Ten years ago, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, wrote a memoir in which he offered a damning assessment of Joe Biden's foreign policy.

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” he wrote.

A decade later, it remains painfully true. Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan may prove to be the most consequential moment of his presidency, as it sent his approval ratings underwater for the first time, where they have remained ever since. Because of Biden's weak leadership, we not only lost Afghanistan to the Taliban, but an emboldened Russia invaded Ukraine -- and now, Iran has attacked Israel.

Biden's past comments on Iran are coming back to haunt him as the world braces for another World War.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden claimed that Trump was bringing us to the brink of war with Iran.

Here, Biden claims that Trump made war in the Middle East more likely:

Biden continued to double down on this narrative, insisting that Trump was bringing us closer to war with Iran.

Less than a week later, Biden accused Trump of bringing us close to a war with Iran.

He also claimed that the situation with Iran under Trump was a "crisis."

And then there's this juicy nugget, in which Biden accused Trump of not having a strategy for Iran.

Make no mistake about it: Biden spent the last three years appeasing Iran, and yet when he warned them not to attack Israel, they did. The United States was then put in a position where we had to help shoot down Iranian missiles and drones. We've never been closer to a war with Iran as we are now, and it is Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, who brought us to this moment.

