Ouch: These Biden Tweets About Trump and Iran Aged Poorly

Ten years ago, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, wrote a memoir in which he offered a damning assessment of Joe Biden's foreign policy.

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” he wrote.

A decade later, it remains painfully true. Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan may prove to be the most consequential moment of his presidency, as it sent his approval ratings underwater for the first time, where they have remained ever since. Because of Biden's weak leadership, we not only lost Afghanistan to the Taliban, but an emboldened Russia invaded Ukraine -- and now, Iran has attacked Israel.

Biden's past comments on Iran are coming back to haunt him as the world braces for another World War.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden claimed that Trump was bringing us to the brink of war with Iran.

He unilaterally withdrew from the hard-won nuclear agreement that the Obama-Biden Administration negotiated to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump promised that abandoning the deal and imposing sanctions would stop Iran’s aggression in the region. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2019

What we need is presidential leadership that will take strategic action to counter the Iranian threat, restore America's standing in the world, recognize the value of principled diplomacy, and strengthen our nation and our security by working strategically with our allies. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 20, 2019

Here, Biden claims that Trump made war in the Middle East more likely:

Trump’s erratic, impulsive actions are the last thing we need as Commander-in-Chief. No president should order a military strike without fully understanding the consequences. We don’t need another war in the Middle East, but Trump’s actions toward Iran only make that more likely. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 23, 2019

Biden continued to double down on this narrative, insisting that Trump was bringing us closer to war with Iran.

The prospect of direct conflict with Iran is greater than ever. Does Donald Trump have a strategy for what comes next?



Nothing we have seen from this Administration suggests that they are prepared to deal with the risks we now confront. pic.twitter.com/RF7DD3rcDb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 4, 2020

Less than a week later, Biden accused Trump of bringing us close to a war with Iran.

Donald Trump brought us dangerously close to starting a new war with Iran without any semblance of a plan.



This moment requires a leader who will be ready on day one to pick up the pieces and repair the damage Trump has caused. pic.twitter.com/HDNnbR8tEB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 10, 2020

He also claimed that the situation with Iran under Trump was a "crisis."

Make no mistake: the situation with Iran is a crisis of Donald Trump's own making. He brought us to the brink of war with no plan and no strategy.



He is the most erratic and incompetent commander in chief we've ever had. pic.twitter.com/LkmJvh1FAn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 10, 2020

And then there's this juicy nugget, in which Biden accused Trump of not having a strategy for Iran.

Donald Trump has no strategy when it comes to Iran. No endgame. The only way out of his self-made crisis is through diplomacy — clear-eyed, hard-nosed diplomacy grounded in strategy, that's not about one-off decisions or one-upmanship. https://t.co/yfb8OE98Xu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2020

Make no mistake about it: Biden spent the last three years appeasing Iran, and yet when he warned them not to attack Israel, they did. The United States was then put in a position where we had to help shoot down Iranian missiles and drones. We've never been closer to a war with Iran as we are now, and it is Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, who brought us to this moment.