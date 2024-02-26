Now We Know When RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Is Leaving

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that embattled Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel would be stepping down from her position after the South Carolina primary. However, internal RNC emails soon suggested that she wasn't going to leave after all. She didn't resign after the South Carolina primary, but we now know when she is finally stepping down.

McDaniel said in a statement on Monday:

It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve the Republican National Committee for seven years as Chairwoman to elect Republicans and grow our Party. Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee’s first small-dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early.

McDaniel has served as RNC Chairwoman for more than seven years, first winning in 2017 with the support of Donald Trump, and the party subsequently reelected her four times. Her tenure has not been without controversy due to the lack of electoral successes under her watch.

Despite winning back the House in 2022, the expected red wave in that election never happened. McDaniel also faced questions about how the party has allocated resources that have prompted calls for her replacement for some time.

"I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing," she explained.

"The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition. I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November," she continued. "I want to thank my husband Patrick, our children Abigail and Nash, the members of the 168 who elected me four times, President Trump for giving me the opportunity to lead our Party, as well as the RNC staff and donors who have supported me and our mission over the years."

McDaniel lost favor with Trump when she didn't cancel the 2024 primaries and have the party back him from the start. Trump has publicly endorsed North Carolina GOP chair Michael Whatley to replace McDaniel.

One of the first issues the next chairperson will have to address is the issue of whether the RNC will pay Trump's legal bills as a result of partisan lawfare from his political enemies. A judge recently ordered him to pay $355 million in a bogus civil fraud case.

The RNC board is currently considering a resolution that would prevent the party from paying the legal bills of the nominee that are unrelated to the 2024 presidential election.

"If you accept Trump's reasoning that the legal bills are the result of a political prosecution designed to hobble the former president in seeking to be elected again, the RNC should pay all legal bills whether they're directly related to the 2024 campaign or not," PJ Media's Rick Moran argued. "Otherwise, you accept the Democrats' argument that the prosecutions have nothing to do with 2024."