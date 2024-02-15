House Republicans Learn of Bank Account Used to Funnel Money to Joe Biden

Last year, Joe Biden responded to allegations of bribery by saying, “Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Well, it's not a bunch of malarkey, and impeachment investigators appear to have found a new bank that a witness says may have been used to funnel money to Joe Biden.

According to Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, this newfound information is part of a growing body of evidence that could potentially prompt Congress to issue subpoenas for Joe Biden's personal bank and credit card records.

“In one of the interviews — that we haven't, I don't believe, disclosed the transcript yet — the witness made reference to an account we didn't know about. We're researching that account,” Comer said in an interview on "Just the News, No Noise." “They also said that that account could have possibly been paid with some infusion from the grandchildren.”

Comer pointed out that, if true, it would be highly usual.

“Now, I don't know about you. But I don't know anyone in the world whose grandchildren have ever deposited money into a savings account for their elderly grandfather,” Comer said. “But now, maybe I'm wrong. But that's something we're certainly looking into.”

Comer wouldn't disclose the identity of the informant supplying his committee with these juicy new details. However, a reliable congressional source collaborating with Democrats revealed that the information came from a longtime business associate of Hunter Biden who also occasionally accessed Joe Biden's financial accounts. A transcript of the witness's testimony may be released this week or next week.

According to Comer, the Oversight Committee has initiated the process of seeking access to Joe Biden's personal financial records from banks and other entities and will subpoena the records if necessary.

“We certainly have a lot of questions about how he [Joe Biden] accumulated so much wealth so quickly,” Comer said. “The public explanation behind that doesn't add up with most people's calculators. We're certainly looking into some of these new accounts. We've requested some information that you know is the first step in being able to successfully subpoena bank records. So stay tuned to that.”

House Republicans have been investigating Joe Biden for over a year and have already uncovered a trove of evidence against Joe Biden, including sworn testimonies, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos, photos, text messages, and even White House visitor logs, that paints a damning picture. Several of Joe Biden's claims have already been proven false, such as his repeated claims of never discussing Hunter's foreign business dealings or meeting with his associates.

