Does the Hur Report Prove Biden Was Using Classified Docs to Help Hunter’s Business?

When we first learned that Joe Biden was hoarding classified documents and storing them at his home and in his garage, it was a truly embarrassing moment for him in light of how his own administration was treating Donald Trump. But Biden's classified documents scandal quickly proved to be more serious.

Biden had been stashing documents away for decades throughout his career. Hunter Biden was living in the family home while his father stored those classified documents there, and they were available for anyone with a desire to snoop to find them.

Based on an analysis of the report from Margot Cleveland, it does appear that Hunter Biden may have been using those documents for his business ventures. According to Cleveland, "the nearly 400-page report provided an extensive enough summary of the materials to confirm an overlap in the timing and topics of Joe Biden’s vice presidency and Hunter Biden’s “business” enterprises."

"Appendix A of the report provided a table summary of the documents recovered. Many of the top-secret and classified documents concerned Ukraine during the time frame when Hunter Biden acted as an intermediary between Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, and the vice president," Cleveland explained.

As PJ Media previously reported, soon after getting his gig with Burisma, Hunter Biden sent an email on April 12, 2014, to his former business partner Devon Archer which provided 22 detailed points with “research” regarding Ukraine that included information Hunter Biden likely would not have known about had he not been made privy to classified information.

The overlap between Joe Biden’s Ukraine-related work and Hunter Biden’s Burisma profiteering became more pronounced in 2015. On Dec. 2, 2015, the lobbying firm Blue Star Group, which Hunter Biden had arranged to work with Burisma, wrote to Burisma that it had “participated in a conference call today with senior Obama Administration officials ahead of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine next week.” The memorandum provided a summary of the conference call, telling Burisma that “Michael Carpenter, Vice President Biden’s Special Advisor for Europe and Russia, and Dr. Colin Kahl, the Vice President’s National Security Advisor, presented the agenda for the trip and answered questions about current U.S. policy toward Ukraine.”

A couple of days after receiving a memorandum, Burisma executives Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharskyi urged Hunter Biden to contact his father. Archer testified that the Burisma executives were worried about the mounting pressure from Ukrainian investigators.

“Important questions remain about the extent of Joe Biden retaining sensitive materials related to specific countries involving his family’s influence peddling schemes that brought in millions for the Bidens,” House Oversight Chair James Comer told The Federalist. “We will continue to provide the transparency and accountability owed to the American people.”

As Cleveland notes, the real issue here isn't so much whether Biden kept the documents "to further Hunter Biden’s selling of access, but whether he shared details he had learned from his position as vice president with Hunter."

"Given the thousands of emails VP Biden exchanged using pseudonyms, the fact that he had no problem sharing classified information with his ghost writer, and that he has lied repeatedly about his involvement with Hunter Biden’s business affairs, it isn’t a stretch to believe he shared confidential information with his son to advance Hunter’s pay-to-play scheme," she added.

It certainly isn't.