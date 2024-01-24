Did Joe Biden Just Admit to Being an Election Denier?

As you may know, Monday was a holiday for the Democratic Party, the anniversary of the infamous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Abortion has long been a sacred cow of the radical left as the abortion lobby owns the Democrats, and they've been in war mode ever since the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned it and have been using the issue to rally leftist voters.

Joe Biden, of course, spoke at a pro-abortion rally in Virginia on Tuesday, but his usual rhetoric and fearmongering on abortion were hardly the most newsworthy things that came out of the event. What really stuck out about the speech was when Biden addressed the crowd.

"Hello, Virginia!" Biden said, receiving a round of applause.

"And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!" Biden added.

Election Denier Joe Biden: "Hello, Virginia! And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!" pic.twitter.com/NFU7Uqu0ja — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 23, 2024

There were some chuckles from the audience, but it was somewhat of an awkward moment. I'm sure there were plenty in the audience who wondered, "Does Biden think that Terry McAuliffe is the governor?"

Terry McAuliffe, of course, is not the governor of Virginia anymore. He lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in 2021 in a glorious upset, largely because McAuliffe rejected parental rights in education.

But did Joe Biden get it wrong because of his dementia? It certainly wouldn't be the first time Joe Biden made such a mistake, and there's a seemingly endless supply of examples of Biden being completely confused about where he is or who he is with. Heck, sometimes he's even forgotten who he is.

But no, this was clearly something he meant to say, and it sure sounded like Biden was saying that McAuliffe is the "real governor" of Virginia — and that Glenn Youngkin wasn't legitimately elected.

In other words, Joe Biden admitted on stage to being an election denier.

Some might say it was a joke. Maybe it was. But what kind of joke is that? Keep in mind that after the 2020 election, Democrats decided that denying election results was dangerous and anti-democratic. Why make such a joke? A key part of the Democrats' strategy in 2024 is to attack Republicans for "election denialism," so even if it were just a joke from Biden, it's a joke that severely undermines his party's messaging.

Of course, Democrats were election deniers before the term "election denialism" was a thing.

But prior to the 2020 election, Democrats had repeatedly questioned the results of elections. Many Democrats still claim that George W. Bush "stole" the 2000 election because of the close results in the state of Florida.

Even in 2004, when the Bush-Cheney ticket won reelection handily, John Kerry’s advisors urged him to contest the results in Ohio over allegations of voting “irregularities” statewide. Several Democrats filed an objection to the counting of Ohio’s electoral votes and sought to delay certification of the 2004 presidential election results. As recently as 2018, John Kerry said that he still believes that Bush stole the election from him.

Over 60 Democrats boycotted Donald Trump’s inauguration because they believed Trump colluded with Russia and stole the election. There was never any evidence of collusion — had there been any evidence of collusion, the investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel John Durham most certainly would have found it, yet none did.

Despite this, Hillary Clinton still claims that Trump “stole” the 2016 election from her. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also believes that the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary, as does Nancy Pelosi.

And Biden himself is an election denier. While campaigning in 2020, Biden agreed with a supporter of his who told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president. In 2013, he also said he believed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.

So is there any reason to believe that this wasn't just Joe Biden being himself and, like the rest of his party, denying an election result the Democrats lost?