Maine Bill Strips the Rights of Parents Opposing Transgender ‘Care’ for Their Children

If you thought the assault on parental rights was limited to the left coast, you were wrong. It could be coming to the state of Maine, courtesy of legislation currently under consideration.

Under the so-called "Act to Safeguard Gender-affirming Health Care,” HP 1114, the rights of parents who oppose butchering their children are completely stripped away.

According to the bill summary, if passed into law, Maine would refuse to enforce an out-of-state order removing a child from a parent or guardian — but only if that parent or guardian is allowing that child to be chemically castrated or have their genitals mutilated. It would also deny the ability of the courts to allow another state jurisdiction over such a case when doing so "limits the ability of a parent to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care for a child and the provision of that care is at issue in the case before the court."

It gets worse.

The bill authorizes a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care. The bill prohibits a court from considering the taking or retention of a child from a person who has legal custody of the child if the taking or retention was for obtaining gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care for the child.

So this bill means that the state can take custody of a child if that child’s parents oppose him or her getting so-called “gender-affirming care" or would favor the parent who supports it while the parent who opposes their child getting butchered would have no rights at all.

The bill would prohibit health care practitioners, health care facilities, and state-designated health information exchanges from disclosing medical information related to individuals or entities allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care or mental health care in response to criminal or civil actions, including foreign subpoenas based on another state's law authorizing actions against those allowing a child to receive “gender-affirming care.” And law enforcement agencies would be prohibited from arresting or extraditing an individual based on an out-of-state arrest warrant if that person is allowing a child to receive "gender-affirming care."

This bill is a horrifying violation of parental rights and a shocking violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, as parents who oppose all this transgender nonsense are completely stripped of their rights in favor of the state or a parent who supports butchering their child.

Will it pass? Most likely. Democrats control the Maine House, Senate, and governorship. Last year, a bill allowing minors as young as 16 years old to receive hormones and transition procedures without parental consent was passed and signed into law.

