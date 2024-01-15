Kamala Harris Bastardizes the Dream of Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we honor the legacy of a man who fought for and died in the name of achieving equality and justice for all in the United States.

Sadly, the radical left has abandoned that legacy in favor of something completely opposite to the ideals that King died trying to achieve. And they just can't help themselves.

Moments ago, I came across a social media post from Kamala Harris and found myself disgusted by her gross distortion of King's dream for our country.

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. saw the future as a future of equity, justice, and opportunity for all.



As we honor him today, it’s on us to carry out his work. pic.twitter.com/B2oz8JssZu — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 15, 2024

Did you see what she did there? It stuck out to me like a sore thumb: the word "equity."

What exactly is equity? Well, let's ask Kamala Harris herself.

"So, there's a big difference between equality and equity," Harris said in the narration of a campaign video posted to Twitter back in 2020. "Equality suggests, 'Oh, everyone should get the same amount.' The problem with that: not everybody's starting in the same place."

Harris continued, "So if we're all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here — we could get the same amount, but you're still going to be that far back behind me."

"It's about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

In other words, equality means equal opportunity, and everyone is treated the same. Equity means equal outcomes, and people are treated differently. This is most certainly not the dream of Martin Luther King Jr., who infamously declared on Aug. 28, 1963, "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

The radical left has been trying to hijack Dr. King's legacy for years, shamelessly reinterpreting his dream of equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of race, and allowing individuals to excel based on their talents, efforts, and contributions. Then they twist it to fit their agenda and weaponize it against their political enemies.

These leftist hijackers exploit King's legacy to promote affirmative action, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, climate regulations, and even segregation. In the name of equity, the radical left has supported violent race riots and soft-on-crime policies like bail reform, effectively embracing a new Jim Crow era.

But King was an advocate of equality — not equity — which he articulated quite clearly in his "I Have a Dream" speech. It's disgraceful the way Democrats are citing Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream by promoting his nightmare. Today the radical left sees nothing but race and actively seeks to divide us on racial lines.