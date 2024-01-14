Is Trump Destroying the Future of the GOP for Spite?

I hate primary campaigns. Well, let me rephrase that: I hate GOP primary campaigns. When the Democrats have an open primary, I’m all for watching them tear each other down—at least when they’re willing to do so. Joe Biden’s primary opponents largely laid off of him, knowing he was favored to win the nomination. However, occasionally, it was awesome like when Kamala Harris accused Biden of being racist for his past opposition to bussing and his willingness to work with segregationists.

Advertisement

When there’s a Republican primary, like there is now, I hate it. It’s an endless echoing of accusations against each other in the hopes of tearing the others down. At the end of the day, there isn’t a Republican running I wouldn’t rather see in the White House than Joe Biden. It’s a low bar, for sure, but I care more about the country than to let minor policy differences of center-right candidates get in the way of ousting a radical leftist from the White House. When John McCain became the GOP nominee in 2008, I wasn’t exactly thrilled, but I enthusiastically voted for him because the only thing that matters was stopping Obama. I was similarly devastated when Mitt Romney lost in 2012. He was hardly my favorite Republican at the time, but the country would still be better off today had he defeated Obama.

Why does this matter? Because Donald Trump is embodying everything I hate about Republican primaries. Despite his substantial lead in the primary polls, he’s never missed a chance to destroy one of his primary opponents, many of whom represent the future of the GOP.

Most of the other contenders for the Republican nomination have been more than willing to acknowledge the good things that Trump did for our country, and have spoken out against the Biden administration’s efforts to throw him in jail and the campaign to remove him from the ballot in states nationwide. While they acknowledge Trump’s contributions to making our country better, they also believe it’s time to pass the torch.

Advertisement

But Trump has long felt entitled to the nomination. With outstanding questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 elections that will never get answered, Trump clearly sees himself as the de facto GOP incumbent and has treated every candidate’s entry into the race as an insult or an act of disloyalty.

Despite endorsing Ron DeSantis and praising him repeatedly in the past, Trump went scorched earth against him once it looked like he was on the verge of getting into the race. Trump has also attacked Nikki Haley, who reportedly sought his blessing before jumping into the race.

And now he’s gone after Vivek Ramaswamy.

As far as Trump’s GOP rivals go, Ramaswamy has done the most to praise Trump and his presidency, as well as attack the efforts to boot him off the ballot in various states.

Yet not even Ramaswamy could avoid being attacked by Trump.

"Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, 'the best President in generations,' etc.,” Trump began in a post on Truth Social. "Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the 'other side' — don’t get duped by this."

Advertisement

Trump continued, "Vote for ‘TRUMP,' don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!"



