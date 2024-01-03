Ramaswamy Destroys WaPo Reporter Over Dumb Gotcha Question About ‘White Supremacy'

By now, one might think that the liberal media would know better than to try to ask a gotcha question of Vivek Ramaswamy. But alas, they have not yet learned that lesson.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a Washington Post reporter ridiculously asked him to “condemn white supremacy and white nationalism” and was utterly destroyed as a result.

"I'm not — I'm not going to recite some catechism for you,” Ramaswamy began. "I'm against vicious racial discrimination in this country. So I'm not pledging allegiance to your new religion of modern wokeism which absolutely fits the test."

"I'm not going to bend the knee to your religion. I'm sorry, I'm not asking you to bend the knee to mine and I'm not going to bend the knee to yours. But do I condemn vicious racial discrimination? Yes, I do. Am I going to play your silly game of ‘Gotcha'? No, I'm not. And frankly, this is why people have lost trust [in the media]."

Ramaswamy continued, "And I know you’re going to go print the headline tomorrow. I already know this, we already know how your game works. 'Vivek Ramaswamy Refuses to Condemn Racism,' because you asked a stupid question. The reality is, I condemn vicious racial discrimination in this country, but the kind of vicious and systematic racism we see today is discrimination on the basis of race in a very different direction."

"You want to know what the best way is to end discrimination on the basis of race?" Vivek asked. "Stop discriminating on the basis of race. Do that, and we're going to move this country forward, and I don't care whether you're black or white or brown or anything in between. That's how we're going to unite this country."

Advertisement

Ramaswamy then went on to blast the media for intentionally using race to divide our nation.

“You people have been responsible for dividing this country to a breaking point, creating a projection of national division. I meet people from the South Side of Chicago to meetings like this one — of every shade of melanin [...] man to woman, doesn't make a difference — who are hungry for reviving unity in this country. And you, with your catechism that you try to get politicians to — whatever fake headline you're going to print on the basis of this conversation tomorrow — that's what's dividing this country to a breaking point. Shame on you. Look people in the eye and tell them what you've actually failed to tell them for the last five years. Own the accountability for your own failures as the media — that's how we rebuild trust in this country. And until then, I don't have a lot of patience to play the games."

WAPO reporter doubles down: You didn’t say that you condemn white supremacy though.



She immediately regrets it.@VivekGRamaswamy isn’t going to play the game. pic.twitter.com/2NHshriVZa — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) January 3, 2024

Vivek previously went viral when an Iowa voter challenged him on LGBTQ issues. He responded by pointing out the blatant inconsistencies of the movement, namely its original claim that sexual orientation is hardwired at birth, which was a foundation of the gay rights movement, to the current belief that one's biological sex can be fluid throughout life. He also pointed out contradictions in the feminist movement, which initially embraced diverse expressions of womanhood but now suggests any deviation from traditional womanhood means that a woman is actually a man.

Advertisement

Related: Ramaswamy Schools Iowa Voter on LGBTQ Issues, and It’s Glorious

I look forward to the media’s next attempt to ask Ramaswamy a gotcha question.