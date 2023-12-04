So Much for That Last Ditch Effort for GOP Control of the Virginia Senate

After last month's elections in Virginia, there was a glimmer of hope that Republicans might still end up controlling the state Senate because of allegations that a winning senator lied about her residency.

Democrats won control of the state Senate by a slim 21-19 margin, but three residents challenged Sen. Ghazala Hashmi’s residency. Candidates are required to live in the district they are running to represent. According to her paperwork, Hashmi lived in Senate District 15 but merely rented an apartment in the district while maintaining her primary residence in her original District 10, which had been redistricted earlier this year.

“There’s no question whatsoever that she does not live in that apartment,” her Republican opponent, Hayden Fisher, said last month. “She definitely clearly intentionally lied on that form. And she does not reside in the district, so she should not represent it.”

“She made no genuine effort to actually move into the district; she just rented an apartment. Why don’t you just sell your house and move into the district? She just doesn’t even care. The arrogance is mind-boggling,” he added.

In November, a group of Chesterfield County residents submitted a petition claiming that Hashmi, who was first elected in 2019 and won reelection last month, failed to meet the residency requirement for candidates in the district they aim to represent. However, a judge dismissed the legal challenge to her residence on Friday.

However, Hashmi claimed that she had moved furniture and personal belongings to the apartment, that she had updated her voter registration and driver's license, and that she routinely worked out of that location. Hashmi admitted that she did spend some nights at her family home to help care for her husband, who was dealing with a medical issue.

Here's the problem with Brodie's ruling: Hashmi didn’t even list her longtime residence on the candidate qualification form, suggesting that she was attempting to conceal her true residency.

“Even if you look only at the document itself, she’s claiming she lives in this apartment, and she didn’t list that she owns a secondary residence when it’s a matter of public record that she owns it,” Fisher noted last month. “Number one, it’s a crime; number two, the board of elections should remove her.”

It was always a long shot for this challenge to get anywhere.