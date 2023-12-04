Biden Campaign Gets Fact-Checked for Fake Trump Quote

It's not exactly unprecedented for the Biden campaign and anyone remotely associated with it to lie about Donald Trump. But it is somewhat unusual for left-wing fact-checkers to call them out for their lies.

During a campaign visit to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last week, Trump delivered a speech. You may have heard part of it because a short clip went viral on social media with a little help from the Biden presidential campaign.

Trump: We’ve been waging an all-out war on American democracy pic.twitter.com/HubnEyJsyF — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 2, 2023

As you can see, the Biden campaign shared the eight-second clip, insisting that Trump told supporters, "We've been waging an all-out war on American democracy."

Such a damning video, right? According to the usual suspects on the left, it is. To them, it's proof that Donald Trump is a danger to "our democracy," and he finally "said out loud" what the left has been saying all along about him. It's a confession, some even say.

Except that's not what he said at all. Here's the line of his speech in context.

For decades, you watched as a corrupt political class in our nation's capitol looted your money, trampled on your dignity, and pushed their radical agenda into every aspect of your lives. You know it very well. But in 2016, you voted to stand up to those liars, losers, crooks, and creeps, and you elected an outsider as your president. And it was about America first. We want to put our country first. They haven't done that in a long time, but we did it for four years and that's why we did so well. That's why it was one of the great presidencies, they say. Even the opponents sometimes say that he did very well, I have to say, "Take it back," his people scream. His people say "Take it back." From that day on our opponents, and we had a lot of opponents, but we've been waging an all-out war in American democracy. You look at what they've been doing, and becoming more and more extreme and repressive. They have just waged an all-out war with each passing day.

Not only is it clear from the video that Trump said, "...we've been waging an all-out war in American democracy," but the context also tells us he's actually accusing the political left of waging a war on democracy — not admitting to doing it himself.

You don't even have to take my word or your ears for it. Even the left-wing Snopes wrote, "Trump unambiguously said, 'we've been waging all-out war in American democracy' (and C-SPAN's transcript reflects the same). We did not hear, nor does the context support the claim that he said, 'waging all-out war on American democracy.' It's clear that Trump was out to accuse his political opponents of waging war on democracy, not admitting to doing it himself."

You normally would expect fringe left-wing accounts to push false narratives like this, but the fact that the Biden campaign posted the same video with the same false quote shows just how desperate the campaign is to push its absurd narrative that Trump is an enemy of "our democracy."

Was the campaign too lazy to check the video, or did it deliberately post fake news? Considering Trump's lead in the polls as of late, I suspect that the campaign was just so desperate that it was willing to do anything to attack Trump.