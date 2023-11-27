Bill Maher’s Election Denialism Hypocrisy

Last week, Bill Maher had director Oliver Stone as a guest on his podcast and was flabbergasted when Stone suggested that the 2020 election might have been stolen.

Maher insisted that Trump was more “authoritarian” than Joe Biden because Trump doesn’t concede elections, to which Stone replied, "I mean, do you know for a fact that he lost?"

“Is there a conspiracy theory you don't believe?” Maher asked him dismissively.

For all of Maher’s alleged respect for the peaceful transfer of power and how accepting election results is key to that, it didn’t stop him from implying that Jeb Bush stole the 2000 election for his brother George W. Bush.

In fact, in 2017, when he had Al Gore on his show, Maher made a joke about him losing Florida, Gore said, “I actually think I carried Florida,” and Maher replied “That’s right. Okay! I think so, too."

"When the sea levels rise, we could lose Venice, we could lose Florida. And who would know better about losing Florida?" #BeInconvenient pic.twitter.com/WwaAkVK3i7 — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) August 5, 2017

But that’s not the only election that Maher doesn’t accept the legitimacy of. He was one of many in the liberal media who aggressively promoted the Russia collusion hoax. During Trump’s presidency, he even continued to push the narrative that Trump was being favorable to Russia in exchange for stealing the election for him.

Last year, Maher suggested that much of the Russian collusion narrative was “reported erroneously."

"We, like, thought that it had to be more of a conspiracy. It may turn out that most of it really was just what he did in public," Maher said. "Because it's so insane that he was, 'Russia, if you're listening...' and when he admitted he fired [FBI Director James] Comey, when I look back, I'm like 'Wow, we lived through this?'"

However, since then, he has still held on to the belief that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. In August 2022, Maher had actor/comedian Rob Schneider on his podcast, and Maher ranted about Trump and the 2020 election. Schneider then cited the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon.

"This is a guy who got beaten; this is a guy who stood up — but at the same time when Trump became president, it was a travesty to not accept him as president. That was a — that set a —"

“They never accept anybody!” Maher retorted. "They didn’t accept Obama,” he claimed of Republicans. This, of course, isn’t true. Nearly 70 Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration in 2017, largely over the bogus claims of Russian collusion. You can’t say the same about Obama.

Maher then insisted that “accepting someone is not the same thing as contesting the election."

Schneider asserted that it is before adding, “But that is different to go publicly and say that I do not accept him as this and to start this whole bulls**t of this whole Russian collusion thing, but let me just say this, the thing about power—"

“Well, that’s not bulls***t either,” Maher said under his breath, regarding Russian collusion. It’s clear from that exchange that Maher still believes in Russian collusion, a proven hoax.

So let’s recap. Maher believes that Al Gore won Florida in 2000 and that George W. Bush stole the election from him. He also believes that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. Yet Maher blasted Trump because, as he told Stone last week, Trump believes in the "'elections only count if we win' theory of government.” If that's the case, Bill Maher is exactly the same person he claims to hate.

