CONFIRMED: Explosion at U.S.-Canada Border Was 'Attempted Terrorist Attack'

The explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States in Western New York on Wednesday afternoon was "attempted terrorist attack” according to state and federal officials who spoke with Fox News.

Based on what we're seeing, it appears that CBP may have thwarted a MAJOR terror attack on the Rainbow Bridge with hundreds of fatalities. Thank God for the men and women who run to the danger. https://t.co/l2SH6udpBv — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) November 22, 2023

The FBI is still investigating the explosion.

Breaking news: Possible terror attack rainbow Bridge Niagra falls. #NYS pic.twitter.com/bIrUUQSmKp — nycphotog (@nycphotog) November 22, 2023

Law enforcement officials indicate that the vehicle was traveling down Niagara Street, before speeding the wrong way to the border inspection booths and then exploding.

Two witnesses who were present in the area when the incident happened told the Gazette that they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion and saw a large cloud of smoke near the inspections station on Wednesday morning shortly before police arrived on the scene.

According to reports, the vehicle contained explosives and the two occupants of the car were killed in the blast. A border agent was also injured in the explosion.

The vehicle was driving from the U.S. to Canada and were attempting to drive toward the border officer building, the sources said. All bridges are closed in the area, and all government buildings are evacuated, according to the sources. International border crossing points between Canada and Western New York are closed after the reported incident, which has also injured at least one person, a 27-year-old male who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts. His condition is not severe.

On Tuesday, CBS News reported on heightened threats of possible terror attacks in the United States, with New York State being named as a particular focus. "CBS News has obtained a security alert suggesting an increasing terrorist threat to New York State,” the outlet's Catherine Herridge warned. "The New York State Intelligence bulletin points to Israeli operations against Hamas, and specifically that the increase in civilian casualties raises the likelihood that violent extremist threat actors will seek to conduct attacks against targets in the West, with New York state being a focus." Herridge reported that protests and other public events were likely targets. The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is set to take place in New York City on Thursday. There is increased security planned for the parade, with "a full deployment of thousands of New York City police officers," according to Herridge. Other potential targets include synagogues. The terror alert nevertheless attempted to be balanced by noting “anti-Palestinian” online chatter as well.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be traveling to the area soon.

"At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York,” Hochul said in a statement. "I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

Security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport is also being increased with car checks and additional screenings for travelers, according to ABC News.

This is a developing story.




