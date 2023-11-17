Target Hasn’t Learned Its Lesson, Doubles Down on Grooming Kids

This summer, a few short months after Bud Light destroyed its brand by partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, retail giant Target also experienced the wrath of consumers for not only offering merchandise and clothing with trans-friendly slogans and books pushing radical leftist gender ideology to children but also placing these displays front and center in their stores. A boycott ensued, and the company lost billions in market value.

Target’s situation wasn’t much different from Bud Light’s. After angering its consumer base by partnering with Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch tried to walk back its disastrous partnership with him, which only angered LGBT activists, prompting them to boycott the company as well. Target similarly tried to contain the damage of the child-grooming merchandise scandal by moving its pride displays to the back of a handful of stores in select markets, causing a similar outrage from LGBT activists.

But the company didn’t really learn a lesson from it all and continues to push woke merchandise. Images on social media show that Target is selling a disabled black Santa Claus in a wheelchair ornament and LGBTQ pride nutcrackers.

Target outdid itself this year for Christmas pic.twitter.com/F0YpLmOrkt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2023

Santa Claus in a wheelchair? Last time I checked, the incline of your typical gabled roof isn’t ADA-compliant.

As for the pride nutcrackers, a search of Target’s website shows they have several variations.

Target doubles down on LGBT grooming... sells pride nutcrackers. pic.twitter.com/6saLEmYeqq — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 17, 2023

"Show your love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community with this Pride Nutcracker Figurine from Wondershop™,” the product description for one of the nutcrackers reads on the Target website. “This charming nutcracker figurine with a light purple beard and hair wears a blue and white jacket with golden trim and rainbow lapels, black and blue dress pants, and a rainbow hat, and it also holds a Pride flag in hand. Supported on a flat base with embossed ‘2023' for easy placement on any flat surface, it makes a great option for displaying on your mantel, shelf or tabletop, either alone or as part of a larger holiday display."

Yeah, no thanks.

It actually isn’t all that surprising that Target is still pushing woke products despite the backlash it experienced for its transgender attire for children. After the initial backlash, Target CEO Brian Cornell insisted that he thinks that going woke is good for the company, and Christina Hennington, the chief growth officer for Target, said that the company believes it can simply wait out the storm and that eventually the backlash will die down.

“We anticipated some of the headwinds at play throughout the second quarter, including the continued pullback in discretionary spending,” Hennington said in an earnings conference call. “Other headwinds were incremental, including the strong reaction to this year’s pride assortment.”

Target's stock prices haven't recovered from the initial backlash yet, so clearly, they haven't gotten the message.

