Disney’s New Woke Captain America Movie on the Verge of Crashing and Burning

Remember the days when Disney knew how to entertain audiences and Marvel Studios made exciting and fun movies people wanted to watch? Well, those days are clearly over. After a long string of flops, Disney and Marvel have been trying desperately to make something that isn’t a bust.

As PJ Media previously reported, the latest movie from the Disney-owned Marvel Studios, "The Marvels," is on track to have the lowest Marvel Cinematic Universe opening ever. It has been panned by critics and audience members alike. The movie reportedly cost $350 million in production and marketing.

If Disney execs aren’t already reeling over the latest flop, it looks like their next film, "Captain America: Brave New World," is on the fast track to being the next big flop. According to Jeff Sneider of "The Hot Mic" podcast, the movie is being moved to a 2025 release after not preforming well in screening tests.

"The delay was primarily due to the Hollywood strikes, but a follow-up report claimed that the latest Captain America adventure did not go over particularly well in test screenings. Apparently, three key sequences have been cut, and reshoots are planned from January until May/June of next year,” reports ComicBookMovie.

That’s a planned five months of reshoots. Of course, reshoots are common, but it looks like there were enough problems with the film that major changes to the story have to be made in an attempt to salvage it.

An anonymous 4chan user who claims to have been at a Los Angeles test screening—I won’t link to the post because I cannot verify the claim—says that the film is much more political than the Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," from which the film continues. He claims the plot revolves around politics, the president, and an election. And who goes to a Marvel Studios movie for that? The user also claims the president in the film is a Trump proxy and the story devolves into a January 6 metaphor.

If this report is true, it explains a lot. People go to the movies to be entertained, not lectured at. If this storyline from the alleged attendee of the test screening is accurate, it is clear that Marvel hasn’t quite figured out that alienating half their audience and boring the rest of them is not a recipe for success. One thing is for sure: Test screenings went horribly, and I am inclined to believe that Disney/Marvel made yet another woke movie that audiences simply can’t connect with.