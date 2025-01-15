BTW, Bondi looks ridiculously good for a 59-year-old woman. (Just sayin'.)
"Change is desperately needed," said the 90-something-year-old senator.
At least it's not a strongly worded letter, his preferred method of communication.
That's because he's going to take an hour to read his introduction.
As Secretary of State, Here's What Rubio Promises He'll Prioritize 'Above All Else'— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025
Grassley is doing shorter time limits and more rounds of questioning than yesterday's hearings for secretary of defense.
The AG hearings kick off with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who is approximately 726 years old.
Hey folks, we're back for day two of confirmation hearings. What can we expect today?
