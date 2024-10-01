Contributor
1 min ago Matt Margolis
Not gonna lie. I wish JD Vance debated Kamala Harris.

Contributor
1 min ago Catherine Salgado
Of course, Democrats have long ensured that pregnant migrants could come across the border and have babies here immediately so that they could then stay in America. It’s a scam

Contributor
1 min ago Victoria Taft
From Google AI, "While there may be short-term fluctuations causing a temporary drop in Earth's temperature..."

And then it goes on about "climate change." 

When you've lost the Google...

Contributor
1 min ago Bryan S. Jung
What a set up question!

Contributor
2 mins ago Chris Queen
I love how they interrupt Vance with "Your time is up." Walz only gets that when he finishes his statement.

Contributor
2 mins ago Stephen Green
Eff you, Nora O'Donnell. 
Contributor
2 mins ago Paula Bolyard
CBS fact-checks Vance on climate change with the "overwhelming consensus" line. 

Contributor
2 mins ago Catherine Salgado
“Overwhelming consensus” is just something they say because they know that no one will ask them to prove it

Contributor
2 mins ago Charlie Martin
Bean farmers.

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen

"I harvest wind." Who says that?

Contributor
3 mins ago Greg Byrnes
Yes, and making it worse, taking notes to add to the too much information.

Contributor
3 mins ago Victoria Taft

Tim's trying too hard. Come on, fellas, this is my JOB!

Contributor
3 mins ago Paula Bolyard
Kamala Harris is burying power lines in Minnesota? Who knew? 

Contributor
3 mins ago Victoria Taft
No one has ever had that ... until he said so.

Contributor
3 mins ago Athena Thorne

Resilience — imagine that!

Contributor
3 mins ago Scott Pinsker
Tim Vance is outclassing him. It's like a pro fighter vs. a club fighter (who's being helped by the ref & judges, but man... it just isn't working)

Contributor
3 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Okay I already hate the CBS moderators. Walz keeps repeating that lie about no moratorium on natural gas drilling without any fact-checking from the moderators, who are simultaneously ganging up on Vance

Contributor
3 mins ago Stephen Green
"Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake."

-VodkaPundit

(-quoting Napoleon)

Contributor
3 mins ago Stephen Kruiser
Wait, FARMERS ARE SUBJECT TO THE WHIMS OF THE WEATHER?!?!? 

Contributor
3 mins ago Victoria Taft
Tim's trying too hard. Come on, fellas, this is my JOB!

Contributor
3 mins ago Athena Thorne
Resilience — imagine that!

Contributor
4 mins ago Chris Queen
Walz looks like he wants to bow up at Vance. Calm it down, Coach.

Contributor
4 mins ago Paula Bolyard
Red fish, you say? 


Contributor
4 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
Walz looks CRANKY when Vance speaks!

Contributor
4 mins ago Catherine Salgado
Tampon Tim can be his superhero name 😂

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen

"Energy superpower for the future" might be the dumbest phrase I've heard all week so far.

Contributor
5 mins ago Greg Byrnes
Just a passing comment. ;)

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen

"I harvest wind." Who says that?

Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen
"Energy superpower for the future" might be the dumbest phrase I've heard all week so far.

Contributor
5 mins ago Victoria Taft
Feels true. 

Contributor
5 mins ago Matt Margolis
I heard it too.

Contributor
5 mins ago Stephen Green
Tim Walz harvests porn, I swear I just heard him say. 
Contributor
5 mins ago Kevin Downey Jr.
Low-T Tim Walz appeases the false god of Climate Change.

Contributor
5 mins ago Stephen Green
Tim Walz harvests porn, I swear I just heard him say. 
Contributor
5 mins ago Chris Queen
"I harvest wind." Who says that?

Contributor
5 mins ago Matt Margolis
At least Walz admitted that there's a Biden-Harris administration.

Comments