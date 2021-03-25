- Stephen Green | Mar 25, 2021 12:58 PM est
First, the Dems don't want the border crisis solved. They started it on purpose because it suits their purposes. So Harris will fail.
A big public failure prevents Harris from usurping DOCTOR Jill as the power behind the Resolute desk chair.
Second, on the very slight chance Harris does succeed, she'll mostly succeed in pissing off the very people (and even a few Dem voters) who want the border to stay in crisis.
Either way, it's a win for DOCTOR Jill.
- Stephen Green | Mar 25, 2021 12:47 PM est
Greetings, all, from Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit.
What I'm hoping for today is an absolute trainwreck of a press conference that will give me weeks of Insanity Wrap material.
What I'll settle for is the obsequious media embarrassing themselves so badly that I'll get weeks of Insanity Wrap material.
If the press pushes hard, we'll see the trainwreck. If they don't then we'll see the self-beclownment.
Win-win!
So join me and your PJ Media team on another thrilling liveblog, won't you?
