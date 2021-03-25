Random Thought: Giving Kamala Harris the job of cleaning up the border mess was DOCTOR Jill Biden's idea.

First, the Dems don't want the border crisis solved. They started it on purpose because it suits their purposes. So Harris will fail.

A big public failure prevents Harris from usurping DOCTOR Jill as the power behind the Resolute desk chair.

Second, on the very slight chance Harris does succeed, she'll mostly succeed in pissing off the very people (and even a few Dem voters) who want the border to stay in crisis.

Either way, it's a win for DOCTOR Jill.