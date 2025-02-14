Ayanna Pressley Is Looking for a Few Good Censors

Lincoln Brown | 3:34 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

It has been said before and will be said again. It is worth committing to memory and even making it into a needlepoint display and hanging it over your fireplace: When people tell you who they are, believe them.  

It is not a state secret that the Left is no fan of free speech. Well, we need to quantify that. The Left is in favor of approved speech, and Americans can help themselves to all the approved speech that they can stomach. Of course, approved speech is not free speech, but if one is a Progressive, that difference is only a minor quibble, if that.  

If this comment from Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) managed to make it under your radar, please watch it very carefully and take notes:

I would like to think that Pressley does not understand the meaning of the word "censoring," but I know better. It is common knowledge at this point that Democrats and their deep-state allies are as allergic to free speech as vampires to sunlight, which is about as apt a comparison as anyone could make. Secrecy and obfuscation are their allies. It is why the AG's offices in Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Vermont have filed a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk. It is why Letitia James threw this tantrum:

Musk and Trump are not above the law. Democrats, however, are—at least in their minds. Money and power are on the line, and alliances, arrangements, and secrets must be concealed. 

It is easy to look at the current meltdown on the Left and think the clock is ticking, and they are in panic mode as their world comes tumbling down. And panic is a factor. But don't write them off. Take it from a former Lefty: these people have long memories, are vindictive, and can, when necessary, be phenomenally crafty and patient. That was no idle threat from Pressley, and she would not have made it if she did not think that, at some point, she could make good on it. She is not alone in that sentiment, and in any given year, the Ministry of Truth is only one election away. 

After all, They aren't all this dense: 

(What happened to World Wars III through X?)

