Up Schiff's Creek

The name is Bondi. Pam Bondi.

I don't know if Bondi takes her vodka martinis shaken, not stirred. Still, if she handles her duties as the nation's attorney general with the same deftness, aplomb, and clarity that she handles the Democrat circus animals of the Senate, I would say we are in good hands.

On Wednesday, Bondi endured wave after wave of left-wing insanity from Democrat senators during her confirmation hearing. At times, the verbal assault from the left seemed to reach Nikita Khrushchev-levels of bluster and bravado. All that was missing was Mazie Hirono banging her shoe on the desk and yelling, "WE WILL BURY YOU!"

But Bondi gave as good as the Democrats feebly attempted to hand out as they wailed and rent their garments in advance of the last moving van leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the Naval Observatory. Because, Democracy, you know.

If I were an elected official from California right now, I'd be keeping a low profile. But Adam Schiff decided to channel his inner Errol Flynn and attempt a little swashbuckling on the nominee, who quickly stuck his jolly roger where the sun doesn't shine for him.

Pam Bondi fires back at Adam Schiff:



"I'm not going to mislead this body nor you ... You were censured by Congress, Senator, for comments just like this that are so reckless." pic.twitter.com/S9S0QsHPki — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 15, 2025

Oddly enough, Schff started out wondering if Bondi would investigate Liz Cheney, who has pretty much become a non-issue on conservatives' radar and has been relegated to the Jerry Springer wing of political discussions. Of course, Schiff was sure to check his crib notes so he could fret over J6 and possible retribution since a Democrat president would never go after his enemies.

WATCH: Pam Bondi completely DESTROYS Adam Schiff, a man who disgraces any government door he darkens.



This is a masterclass on dealing with a pompous, slimy, show trail politician. Bravo, Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/8iugTaS8ko — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2025

Bondi was referring to a February 2018 memo that Schiff drafted in response to Devin Nunes' efforts that asserted that an investigation by the DOJ and FBI, led by Robert Mueller, was tainted by a bias toward the Trump campaign and Trump himself. From the original NPR report:

"FBI and DOJ officials did not 'abuse' the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign," the Democratic memo asserts. The FBI and DOJ "would have been remiss in their duty to protect the country had they not sought a FISA warrant and repeated renewals to conduct temporary surveillance of Carter Page," the Democrats write, adding that the "DOJ met the rigor, transparency and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA's probable cause requirement."

The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Wrong again, Mr. President. It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails. https://t.co/G128SNicdn — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 24, 2018

As the New York Post reported:

Schiff was censured in 2023 by the GOP-led House over his handling of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Trump during the first administration.

What's more, adding to his disgraceful showing, the Gentleman from California apparently couldn't even be bothered to stay awake during the parts of the hearing during which he was not emoting.

LEAKED VIDEO: Senator Adam Schiff falls asleep LIVE at Pam Bondi hearing in latest humiliation for the state of California



😴

pic.twitter.com/vH3Sour3Kq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2025

So, what did we learn today? I mean, besides the fact that Schiff and his colleagues are lazy, slimy, opportunistic, amoral reptilians who are willing to do anything and everything to maintain power? No, I think that is pretty much it. Of course, we already knew that.

One thing is evident: Draining the swamp will not be accomplished during Trump 2.0. It will take Trump 2.0, Vance 1.0 and 2.0, and probably several successors. The government, as it stands, is a veritable Augean Stables, and it will take years to clean out all of the Schiff.

Remember: together, we can help the nation get its Schiff in one pile and put it where it belongs.