Weekend Parting Shot: Ice Cream Insurrection

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. While 2025 is off to a rocky start, hang tough. January 20 is right around the corner, and you have at least two years to breathe easy. Of course, the advent of Trump 2.0 will give progressives a whole new list of things about which to b***h, whine, cry, kvetch, pout, emote, wail, and keen. It looks like they are getting an early start on the first wave of tantrums.

Ben & Jerry's to the rescue!

Now that Juan Merchan has sentenced Donald Trump to "unconditional discharge," one would think that the Left would take a cleansing breath and get on with real life or take some time to find out what real life is. After all, there are more pressing issues concerning the nation at the moment. But at least one collection of moldy oldies is girding its loins for one last, gasping limp around Washington, D.C., (and other places) to voice its creaky, cranky outrage over Trump's inauguration.

In a desperate bid to remain relevant, Ben and Jerry's, the makers of overpriced, politically correct ice cream, is organizing a protest on January 18.

Leftist ice cream corporation @benandjerrys is helping to organize a direct action "against fascism" on Jan. 18 to oppose the inauguration of Donald Trump.



Ben and Jerry's company politics is notoriously radical. They gave food to rioters at the violent CHAZ occupation in… pic.twitter.com/V4LWaW7oZ8 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2025

I predict this insurrection will be the worst thing to happen to the nation since Pearl Harbor, 9/11, the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the Chicxulub asteroid event. It will be the darkest moment in our nation's history since 11:30 p.m. January 17.

Actually, it might be the lamest event of 2025. But who knows? They may be able to tempt many tens of angry rioters to show up by offering free products — not that anyone wants ice cream, liberal or not, in January in D.C. Of course, Ben and Jerry's could flavor it with weed, so that might help the turnout.

Then again, all sorts of Antifa types and anarchists might show up. As the tweet above notes, the company sent food to the CHAZ occupiers in Seattle and has a long history of supporting the usual rogues' gallery of leftist causes.

According to The Post Millennial:

Ben and Jerry's states on its website, "We have a progressive, nonpartisan social mission that seeks to meet human needs and eliminate injustices in our local, national, and international communities by integrating these concerns in our day-to-day business activities." A list of its "progressive values" shows the company is anti-capitalist, anti-police, and anti-fossil fuels. Additionally, Ben and Jerry's has listed social causes it supports, such as racial justice, rights for illegal immigrants, sex changes for minors, and climate justice.

Rocky Road to the people! Unless the people prefer non-binary butterscotch. On the other hand, now would be a great time to make ice cream great again, among other things.

Wine recommendation

Because reaching for a drink at the end of an insane week is becoming a tradition in the 21st century. In this case, the drink is the 2023 Parducci Small Lot Merlot.

This Mendocino wine will set you back about $18 to $23. It is predominantly Merlot with dashes of Syrah and Petit Verdot thrown in. It is a good, strong red that makes a bold statement while trending away from the tannins toward softness for a very smooth and drinkable wine. Some vintages of this wine have been reviewed as going heavy on red fruits, and they certainly have a presence, but the 2023 packs a decent amount of smoke, vanilla, and spices, including cloves.

You could match this up with the usual red meat suspects, but we discovered this week that it paired very well with Mrs. Brown's white chicken chili with jalapenos.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.