BREAKING: Multiple Injuries Reported in Wisconsin School Shooting

Multiple sources are reporting on yet another school shooting at a private Christian school, this time in Madison, Wis.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at Abundant Life Christian School this morning in Madison.



Students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.



NBC News reported that five people had died, but Fox News stated that four people are dead, including the shooter. Seven have been hospitalized. Fox said that the victims' injuries ranged from "minor to life-threatening." At the moment, no names have been released, the school has been evacuated, and no further information is available about the shooter or the victims. A police spokesman told the press, "This is something you prepare for, but that you hope you never have to do. Today is a sad, sad day."

According to Newsmax, the incident took place at Abundant Life Christian School. The school serves 400 students from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

Just before 2 p.m. ET, NBC reported:

The shooter was a student at the school and is now among the dead, police believe. Madison police officers are still investigating and collecting evidence, but a juvenile found dead at the school is believed to be the gunman at Abundant Life Christian School this morning. No officers fired weapons in their response to the shooting, Police Chief Barnes told reporters.

This is the second shooting at a Christian school this month. On December 6, two kindergarten students were hospitalized in Oroville, Calif. In that incident, a man opened fire at the Feather River Adventist School. The shooter in the Oroville attack was identified as 56-year-old Glenn Litton, a homeless man who called the school to set up a meeting with the principal, claiming he wanted to enroll his grandchild in the school.

Newsmax noted that as 2024 draws to a close, there have been 322 school shootings in the United States this year.

This is a developing story, and PJ Media will have more information. as it becomes available.