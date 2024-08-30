Colorado Gov. Polis' Office Calls Aurora Situation 'Imaginary'

Lincoln Brown | 5:12 PM on August 30, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Never face the truth when a comfortable lie will do — or something like that.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is under the impression that the problem of Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colo., is all in the victims' and city council's heads. Earlier in the week, we reported on members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua overrunning an apartment complex, brandishing firearms, and intimidating the residents. In case you missed the story, here is a quick refresher:

Advertisement

Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has taken the problem seriously, helping residents find new housing and speaking up about it. Jurinsky has laid the blame for the problem exactly where it belongs: at the feet of the Biden-Harris administration, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Polis.

Polis' office, however, is not taking the issue seriously. Breitbart notes that the governor's office is dismissing the whole thing as a product of people's imaginations. Polis spokeswoman Shelby Wieman said the state would assist Aurora with Colorado State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. However:

Wieman said that “according to police intelligence, this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.” Wieman also claimed that crime in Aurora dropped between 2022 and 2023.

The spokesman also slammed local Aurora officials, adding that Gov. Polis “really hopes that the city council members in charge stop trashing their own city when they are supposed to keep it safe.”

Advertisement

According to the story, Aurora mayor Mike Coffman said that Venezuelan gangs have commandeered several apartment complexes in the city. He commented that the buildings are being used for state-funded housing for migrants, which is why the gangs have such easy access. 

So have Polis and Wieman not seen the video? Have they not read the reports? Doubtful.  

Colorado Republican congressional candidate John Fabbricatore, a former field director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had some issues with Polis’ cavalier attitude and made his thoughts public on X. (Make sure to expand the posts.)

Advertisement

Just like Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, Polis knows exactly what is going on and why. But he is too agenda-driven, arrogant, selfish, and ambitious to admit it. And just like the rest of the Democratic Industrial Complex, he knows he only has to hang on until after Harris is declared the winner of the presidential election. And then he's home free. And then, the residents of Aurora will matter even less to him than they do now. 

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

What Will Pro-Life Voters Do Now That Trump Has Stabbed Them in the Back? [Updated] Paula Bolyard
Trump-Vance Campaign Uses Kamala's CNN Interview in Devastating New Ad Matt Margolis
Kamala Has Bidenesque Brain Break During Georgia Rally Matt Margolis
New Parody Ad Combats Trump Derangement Syndrome With a Prescription for 'Independence' Chris Queen
Florida Man Friday: The Absolute Fastest Way to Stop a Speeding Car Stephen Green
Tim Walz Made Kamala's First Interview Worse, Not Better Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Morning Briefing: Revisiting the 'Kamala Harris as Sacrificial Lamb' Theory
‘White Fragility’ Author Outed for Alleged Academic Plagiarism
Where Have All the Good Doctors Gone?
Advertisement