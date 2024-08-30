Colorado Gov. Polis' Office Calls Aurora Situation 'Imaginary'

Never face the truth when a comfortable lie will do — or something like that.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is under the impression that the problem of Venezuelan gangs taking over apartment buildings in Aurora, Colo., is all in the victims' and city council's heads. Earlier in the week, we reported on members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua overrunning an apartment complex, brandishing firearms, and intimidating the residents. In case you missed the story, here is a quick refresher:

JUST IN: An armed illegal immigrant gang has reportedly taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado.



New footage obtained by @vicentearenastv shows an armed gang at a complex in Aurora.



Aurora officials have been investigating a Venezuelan gang, the Tren de Aragua gang,… pic.twitter.com/PBPILlyudk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has taken the problem seriously, helping residents find new housing and speaking up about it. Jurinsky has laid the blame for the problem exactly where it belongs: at the feet of the Biden-Harris administration, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Polis.

Polis' office, however, is not taking the issue seriously. Breitbart notes that the governor's office is dismissing the whole thing as a product of people's imaginations. Polis spokeswoman Shelby Wieman said the state would assist Aurora with Colorado State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. However:

Wieman said that “according to police intelligence, this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.” Wieman also claimed that crime in Aurora dropped between 2022 and 2023. The spokesman also slammed local Aurora officials, adding that Gov. Polis “really hopes that the city council members in charge stop trashing their own city when they are supposed to keep it safe.”

According to the story, Aurora mayor Mike Coffman said that Venezuelan gangs have commandeered several apartment complexes in the city. He commented that the buildings are being used for state-funded housing for migrants, which is why the gangs have such easy access.

So have Polis and Wieman not seen the video? Have they not read the reports? Doubtful.

Colorado Republican congressional candidate John Fabbricatore, a former field director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had some issues with Polis’ cavalier attitude and made his thoughts public on X. (Make sure to expand the posts.)

So now @jaredpolis believes this is all made-up theatre. Yes, Governor, we hired a Hollywood director and filmed this to make you look bad. - No, The Biden/Harris administration caused this problem, and you advocated for it. @KDVR @NRCC @elonmusk @GOP #copolitics… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 29, 2024

2/2 Gangs harassed this lady and threatened her. Councilwoman @DaniJurinsky listened, heard, and responded with a small crew to move her out. Aurora Police did show up to provide cover for us, and we were thankful for their presence.



It's time to take our city back. pic.twitter.com/dxqzeJMi8o — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 28, 2024

Just like Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, Polis knows exactly what is going on and why. But he is too agenda-driven, arrogant, selfish, and ambitious to admit it. And just like the rest of the Democratic Industrial Complex, he knows he only has to hang on until after Harris is declared the winner of the presidential election. And then he's home free. And then, the residents of Aurora will matter even less to him than they do now.