Defecting Dems

I don't know how long it will last, and I have no idea what the net effect will be, but more and more people seem to be exiting stage right from the Democratic Party. This is not to say that they will join the GOP or TPUSA. Still, an increasing number of people are waking up to the fact that the Democrats, in their current incarnation, have become the party of the wealthy elite, no matter how much they accuse conservatives of being members of the white wine spritzer/camembert set.

Former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is better acquainted than most of us with the treachery involved in the Democratic Party. She experienced firsthand what it is like to run for president as an honest broker as a Democrat, only to be reminded that loyal members must genuflect to the Almighty Clintons. To add insult to injury, she found herself placed on the TSA's "Quiet Skies" watchlist, all for the crime of voicing an opinion.

Gabbard has been drifting toward the right for some time now, and while she may not ever officially join the GOP, she was clear in a speech about her endorsement of President Trump. Gabbard had this to say while speaking with Trump at the 2024 National Guard Association of the United States General Conference & Exhibition:

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed President Trump. Rep. Gabbard says Trump will keep America out of forever wars:



"I am committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House."





Most people will appreciate Gabbard's endorsement, and I don't want to take anything away from that. However, I was far more moved by a social media post by a young woman who had volunteered at the Democratic National Convention this year. She experienced an epiphany that she could not trust Kamala Harris and the Democratic Industrial Complex to lead or guide this nation.

DNC Volunteer Says She 'Knows' Harris Won't Get Her Vote

As a former dyed-in-the-wool Democrat myself, I empathize with her. I know what it is like to have that moment when you look yourself in the mirror and say, "I just can't do this anymore." Her words resonated with me, but perhaps the most telling statement, the one in which I saw myself so many years ago, was this one:

How can we ever say that we’re going to fight corporate power or give a voice back to those communities that have been left behind when above the delegates on the floor and levels and levels and rings of suites were donors in corporations that were literally looking down on the people below from above? That’s what Chris Cuomo said, and he’s absolutely right.

The candidates had different names, but the circumstances were the same. This is not true for all progressives, but for those who wrestle with their consciences, there comes a very unsettling moment in which you realize you have been had. It is that exact moment that you realize that the people you support have been doing the very things they accuse the people you oppose of doing, just with more panache style and, for that matter, cover.

You see, I remember a similar moment during the 2008 election when Obama said he planned to bankrupt the coal industry. That is when I realized that the party that claimed it would lift up the common people really just wanted to stand on their backs.

We will probably see more of these incidents in the coming months. When they occur, let us resist the temptation to say, "I told you so," or "You get what you voted for." These people know that, and believe me when I say it is tough to digest. Right now, they need someone to believe them and someone to give them a voice.