Weekend Parting Shot: Yale Is Worried That Anti-Racism Is Racist

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I hope this missive finds you well. I had intended on spending my Saturday drinking beer and reading Hemingway. The other day, I ran across some of his books at the library and decided to take the plunge. I just finished "For Whom the Bell Tolls," which is a book one wrestles with more than one enjoys. I keep looking for someone to discuss it with, but Mrs. Brown has a busy work schedule and the dogs don't read.

Alas, on Thursday, we discovered a water leak in our HVAC space, and as a result, our kitchen floor started to look like a relief map of the Rockies. I opened the garage door to give me some extra light to track down the leak from that side only to have the door jump the tracks in about four different places. I worked on it until the daylight failed while singing an operetta of four-letter words that would have made a longshoreman blush.

So my weekend schedule is set. Do you have any fun plans?

Great moments in progressive history

One would have thought that with all of the CRT, DEI, virtue signaling, prostrating, confessing, and the advent of White Dudes for Kamala, the Left would have gotten a handle on this racism thing by now. But let's not kid ourselves. The race racket is a lucrative gig, and apparently, there are still a few gems left to mine. After all, once you have rooted out all of the obvious examples of racism, the next natural step is to dig deeper. And indeed, the people at Yale have found a racism vein that progressive prospectors had not hitherto discovered.

Anti-racism now harbors racism. Who knew?

Campus Reform reports that Yale University has scheduled a series of three events in the fall designed to unearth elements of racism in the anti-racism movement.

These poor Leftists can't catch a break. Here they are trying to exorcise the demons of racism that they had no idea even existed, only to learn that being anti-racist makes them racist. The organizers of “Unmasking Racism in Anti-Racism Education,” the Yale Youth Ministry Institute, posit that despite all the efforts to eliminate racism in the U.S., racism still exists.

Well, of course, it does if your worldview and income are built around racism. No one can make money from racism if they cannot locate new supplies. Participants will struggle with the question, “If most Americans align with a faith or tradition that upholds values of justice and equity, why are we still ‘here’ in this static space?”

Campus Reform writes:

The first session will focus on “the ways in which racism is embedded in the anti-racism frameworks consistently in use today, particularly in many faith communities.” The second session will have participants discuss “overarching education frameworks that combat racism, particularly in faith-based contexts” and feature a discussion about how “anti-racist” methods can be “applied in youth ministry settings.” The third and final session will “investigate tangible tools, resources, and practices to guide participants as they strive to align their youth ministries with their hopeful anti-racism outcomes.”

Racism is bad, so we must be anti-racist. But the problem with anti-racism is that it is fraught with racism. So no matter the number of struggle sessions white progressives attend, how many signs they post in their yards, and no matter how diligent they are about "doing the work," they are still racist. Thus, they will remain until racism is no longer a cash cow or until they get tired of being told what horrible people they are. Organizers of events like these see these people as a two-for-one sale on white guilt from a mile away.

If you are a white progressive struggling with the racism in your anti-racism and need to talk, I'm here. We'll get a beer. You're buying. And I want cheddar fries — unless you consider cheddar fries racist, and if that is the case, forget the beer, go home, and start packing for your seminar. There is no hope for you.

Wine recommendation

Because that garage door isn't going to fix itself no matter how long I wait. And I want something to drink while I wait a little longer.

I am not a Chardonnay guy, but it has been a while since we have reviewed one. I prefer dry whites, but this time, I decided to take one for the team and give the 2022 Bread & Butter Chardonnay a go. Since I'm not a fan of the stuff, I'll try to keep my biases to myself.

You should be able to get out of the store with a bottle for right around $13, depending on your locale. This is a rich wine from the Russian River Valley in California. And I mean very rich. Most reviewers call it creamy, which is a pretty apt description.

You will definitely taste the promised butter, some vanilla, and maybe a little banana and oak from the aging. It's touted for its fruity notes, and they are there. You should be able to detect apricot or peach, and I thought it had a tiny bit of green apple. It does hit a nice balance between dry and sweet and stays in the middle of the road for acidity.

The turnoff for me was that while the wine is billed as buttery and creamy with hints of vanilla, I found a very strong presence of what tasted to me like caramel in the finish. But if you like Chardonnay, you should be satisfied with your purchase.

It would match up pretty well with a pork or poultry dish or maybe some seafood. It would also make a nice companion to pasta, but you want something that will complement all that butter.

That's it for me. I'm going to get my ratchet set and swear at my garage door again and see if that makes any difference. It hasn't yet, but that's no reason not to keep trying. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.