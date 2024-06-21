Democrat Owner of Original Obama 'Hope' Picture Now Backs Trump

It has been said that all politics are local. On one level, that means that politically speaking, what happens at the grassroots level matters more than what happens on a state or national level. Perhaps a better interpretation of that particular saying is that one does not wake up until he is personally bitten on the backside by problems that one thought only plagued other people.

And that is okay. For many people, enough birds have to come home to roost and leave their droppings all over the place to effect a change of heart. Better late to the party than never. Such is the case of Allison Huynh. Huyhn is a former Democratic fundraiser and donor whose efforts pumped millions into the party.

She is now a Trump supporter.

Huynh recently told Fox News that Biden has been "asleep at the wheel," adding:

He's allowed Big Tech as well as the looters to take over Silicon Valley. San Francisco has been the science experiment that's gone awry. I wake up in the morning, there's no grocery stores to go to, and there's no malls to take my teenage girls shopping to. The streets are not safe, there are more fentanyl users and dealers than high school students in our once-great city.

Like many people, Huynh and her ex-husband, a Google programmer, were true believers in the Obama vision and raised stacks of cash for the campaign. Hey, I was a believer, too, at one point. But the reasons she offered above, combined with the Biden administration's approach to business have not exactly made her a newly minted member of the GOP, but an independent who even visited Mar-A-Lago for a Trump fundraiser.

She notes that Biden is driving tech start-ups offshore and making it difficult for would-be entrepreneurs to succeed. Huynh says Biden does this by "legislating and suing emerging technology companies, startup companies, and just regular entrepreneurs who are funding their business." She adds that Trump, by contrast, backs business owners and wants lower taxes for new tech companies.

Huynh is so disenchanted with Biden and the new incarnation of the Democrat Party that she is dumping her left-wing memorabilia. That collection includes a rocking chair owned by none other than JFK and the original Obama "Hope" piece by Shepard Fairey. You know the one. You saw it everywhere during Obama's campaigns and reign. She says the rocker cost her $10,000 at auction, while the artwork set her back over $1 million.

On one hand, it would be easy to say to Huynh "Glad you finally figured it out. The rest of us have been treading shark-infested waters for the last four years." On the other hand, this is one of the things that will be necessary to help unseat Biden in November and begin the long process of draining the proverbial swamp. Members of the Leftist elite have to be driven to a place where their backs are against the wall and can either admit that the emperor has been parading around in the altogether, or they can go down in flames with the rest of us.

It might be tempting to tell Huynh and people like her, "Too little, too late," but what she needs right now is for someone to get her a beer and a welcome packet.