Digital Gulag: Google Removes PragerU App From the Google Play Store

One of the problems with censoring people or outlets over hate speech is that there is a limited number of people in power who decide what actually constitutes hate speech. In this case, Google has made the determination that PragerU's recent documentary was enough to merit removing the app from the Google Play store. PragerU noted:

Google suspended and removed the PragerU app from their platform, falsely accusing us of "hate speech" for our documentary Dear Infidels: A Warning to America, which features first-hand accounts from individuals who escaped the oppressive grip of Islamic rule. Google is using Soviet-style tactics and attempting to silence us for simply spreading the truth. According to Google, sharing the stories of a former Palestinian refugee, an Arab Muslim born in Israel, and brave U.S. Navy SEALs who witnessed the horrors of Muslim extremism constitutes “hate speech.” This is a blatant attempt to silence truth and censor speech. Don’t let Big Tech get away with this. We urgently need your help to fight back against this suppression.

Google told the outlet that its rationale for blacklisting the app was, “We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.” In a statement to Breitbart, PragerU Chief Marketing Officer Craig Strazzeri said in part:

Unfortunately, Google removing the PragerU app from the Play Store isn’t that surprising given their track record of restricting our videos for the past several years. Google continues to demonstrate how powerful and dangerous they are by censoring ideas they don’t agree with. This is truly a David vs. Goliath battle. I think they expect us to just give up and not fight, but little do they know, we at PragerU refuse to be silenced. When it comes to fighting for the values and freedoms that have made this country great, we will never stop.

PragerU is asking the public to sign a petition demanding that Google restore the app. It can be found here.

The current conflict in Gaza and the rise in pro-Hamas and anti-Israel rhetoric on the Left are only part of the equation. The documentary in question is only one feature at PragerU. The site offers a wide range of content, much of it short-form and much of it aimed at young people. It is no coincidence that the move came as the campaign season is getting ready to shift into high gear and when Biden's popularity is at an all-time low across the board. There are messages that do not conform to the Accepted Narrative. If the messengers cannot be controlled, they have to be eliminated. So it should come as no surprise that a tech giant, with a history of left-wing proclivities and a cozy relationship with Democrats in power, found the excuse it needed to silence a dissident voice.

If anything is surprising, it is that Google was so blatant about the move. Maybe it indicates a certain level of fear and panic on the part of the Left and, by extension, Big Tech. It is more likely that the progressives have become so empowered and so agendized that they don't even feel the need to even try to act under "serious" pretenses anymore.



