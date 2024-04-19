Biden Releases Title IX Revisions, Sticks It to Women Again

Lincoln Brown | 2:01 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Normally, when we think of "transparent government," we think of one that is honest and forthright in its dealings with the population. Of course, we don't have that kind of transparency in our government. Under the Biden administration, "transparency" means something along the lines of "Who do you think you're kidding?"

Advertisement

Biden's Title IX policy revisions dropped today, and it tried to thread the needle, albeit clumsily, to meet the demands of the trans movement while not agitating potential swing voters. But at this point, I don't know how many swing voters are left. 

There are two major takeaways from the revisions. National Review noted that the revisions added sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of "protected classes." This could mean future lawsuits if a school that receives federal funding does not permit people to use the bathrooms or locker rooms that correspond with their choice of gender or allow men to join women's sports teams. Or vice-versa. It rolls back Trump-era reforms such as due process for students accused of violations. It also lowers the standards when it comes to accusing a student of sexual assault. 

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told National Review:

The Biden Administration’s radical rewrite of Title IX guts the half-century of protections and opportunities for women and callously replaces them with radical gender theory, as Biden’s far-left political base demanded. This regulation is an assault on women and girls.

While the revisions leave the door open for cross-sex sports team participation, the revisions themselves do not cover the problem of men joining women's teams. Or women who declare themselves to be men and join the guys in the locker room. Outkick reported that the Department of Education had proposed a second rule that would have addressed that issue, but the Biden administration decided to take a pass. 

Advertisement

Why? Well, it is an election year, and the administration likely wanted to assuage whatever few fence-sitters remain out there that Biden is pro-trans, but not radically so. It is a clumsy attempt to thread the needle during an election year. Not that Biden needs to do that. Trans advocates need to do nothing more than sit tight for Biden 2.0. Secondly, under the current revisions, any lawsuits to keep men out of women's spaces would face the full force of the Department of Justice. So, the latest revisions address the issue in a roundabout way. Technically, Biden can claim that he did not mandate that men be allowed to invade women's spaces. But then again, under the revisions, he probably does not need to. 

Riley Gaines told Outkick:

The President and his administration can't act like they care about women or our opportunities and then go and wipe out women’s protections under the country’s landmark sex equality law. Title IX was passed over fifty years ago to end unjust discrimination in education, including athletics. I experienced this law undermined when female athletes like myself were told to keep quiet when a male swimmer took home a title in the women’s division and deprived female athletes of awards, honors, and the opportunity to compete. With its new Title IX rewrite, the Biden administration is unilaterally erasing 50 years of equal opportunity law for women.

Advertisement

One X user noted:

That user is quite correct. Biden's new rule does more than allow men to rough up women on a court or field, gawk at women in a locker room, or claim titles they could never reach by competing with members of their own sex. It continues the work started by Barack Obama, which is the fundamental transformation of America.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: WOKE

Recommended

A Funny Thing Happened on California's Road to Recovery... Stephen Green
RIGGED: Judge Merchan Let an Anti-Trumper Who Lied Onto the Jury Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden and the Wawa Cannibals—An American Tragedy Stephen Kruiser
Leftist Mob Attacks Crazy Plane Lady for Coming Out As Right-Wing Jon Del Arroz
UK Police Arrest Man for ‘Hamas Is Terrorist’ Sign Catherine Salgado
Chicago City Council Rebels Against Mayor Johnson's OUTRAGEOUS Earmark for Migrants Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Winston Churchill Gets the Last Word on Islam
Here’s Why the J6 SCOTUS Hearing Matters
Justice Gorsuch Throws Shade at Jamaal Bowman During J6 Hearing, and It’s Glorious
Advertisement