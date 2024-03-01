Biden Bemoans Climate Change at the Border After an Illegal Immigrant Raped a Utah Girl

Joe Biden made a trip to the southern border on Thursday. No one knows why, including him. That is par for the course, and I suppose that an appearance by POTUS will help bolster the fiction that the administration is doing something about the illegal immigrant crisis.

As Rick Moran pointed out, Donald Trump was also on the border yesterday, and the difference between the two visits was night and day. Reporters specifically asked Biden about the murder of Laken Riley. José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, is accused of murdering Riley while she was out for a jog. The Post Millennial notes that a member of the press queried Biden about the incident, and Biden responded in classic style.

Biden walks off and does not respond when asked if he bears any responsibility for Laken Riley's death pic.twitter.com/Z7DivldTO1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 29, 2024

Some of this may be due to Biden's cognitive decline. Of course, his handlers would never allow him to address the question, even if he is fully competent, as his press secretary claims.

Trump, however, did not shy away from the issue.

Trump: "Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley's name, but we will say it and we will remember. We're not going to forget her." pic.twitter.com/bxFXihwGOL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 29, 2024

People who are assaulted, robbed, and murdered because of Biden's border policies make for uncomfortable territory for the administration. And as we all know, the real problem facing the nation and the world is climate change. And Biden made sure that the "Neanderthals" remembered that.

Biden: "I love some of my Neanderthal friends who still think there's no climate change." pic.twitter.com/wQr3pl3XfN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 29, 2024

If the issue of illegal immigration has not impacted you, you are probably due. Utah is not a sanctuary state, and Provo is not a sanctuary city. However, that has not stopped illegals from coming.

The Lehi Free Press, a small, local paper in Lehi, Utah, not far from Provo, reported that earlier in the week, police arrested Jonathan Estuardo Ruano Garcia, age 26. Garcia is from Guatemala and is here illegally. A mother came home to her apartment complex Sunday morning to find Ruano Garcia leaving her apartment. Her 11-year-old daughter was naked in the hallway.

The girl told her mother she had met Ruano Garcia at a soccer game and that they talked to one another on social media. According to KSL, the girl admitted to police that some of the conversations were sexual and that she gave Ruano Garcia her address. Authorities found Ruano Garcia, and he confirmed the girl's story and admitted to going to the girl's home. He claimed that he believed she was 13 or 14. The Free Press report said that Ruano Garcia also admitted to having sex with the child.

When police booked him into the Utah County Jail, Ruano Garcia produced a Social Security card. He told the officers that the card was a fake and admitted that he had purchased it when he entered the country. The Free Press referred to Ruano Garcia as an "undocumented man" and a "Guatemalan national." KSL calls him a "Lehi man." KUTV dubbed him a "26-year-old man."

The news outlets studiously avoided calling him an illegal alien and treated his immigration status almost as an afterthought. To mention his status would be to tacitly admit that illegal immigration is a problem. No one wants to contend with the blowback that comes from being on the "wrong side" of an issue.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that the serious crime here is the sexual abuse of a child. Sex abuse and other crimes were indeed occurring even before Biden flung open the borders. I covered enough court cases to verify that. With that in mind, we do not need an increase in sex crimes or any other crimes by an influx of people, including criminals, who arrived and remain under the radar, unsupervised, and unaccounted for. In places like New York, authorities seem to be averse to dealing with crimes that residents commit, let alone illegals.

You may not live in a sanctuary state or city. Your town may not be struggling with increased pressure on its law enforcement, social services, and infrastructure. However, illegal immigrants do not always stay in one place. There may be no buses or planes dropping people off in your community, but they are there.