Facing an FBI Probe, Illinois Mayor Launches a Podcast

I admit that I am a big fan of podcasts. I work from home, and because of Mrs. Brown's job and schedule, I am usually alone for most of my day. Podcasts help me pass the time and allow me to pretend that I actually have friends. Mostly, I enjoy shows from the Golden Age of Radio. I love "Fibber McGee and Molly," "Your's Truly, Johnny Dollar," "X Minus One," "Quiet Please," and "Lights Out."

I used to focus on political podcasts until I realized that most of my favorite conservative personalities were repeating the same talking points. If you've heard one, you've heard them all. Besides, if I want to listen to a self-centered conservative blowhard spout rhetoric, I'll stand in front of a mirror and read my columns out loud. But there is one political podcast to which I am planning to subscribe out of no other reason than morbid curiosity: the "On Tha Move Podcast."

The great thing about podcasts is that anyone with a microphone and a recording program can launch one. Of course, the bad thing about podcasts is that anyone with a microphone and a recording program can launch one. I am not sure where the "On Tha Move Podcast" will fall, but I can't wait to find out.

The podcast in question is the product of Dolton, Ill., Democrat mayor Tiffany Henyard, who promises that her offering will be "the most entertaining political podcast ever." Ever! Step aside, Daily Wire! Take a break, Charlie Kirk! There is a new sheriff in town. Henyard says, “I got the tea. With the receipts. Matter of fact – if you want the tea, get it from me.”

Get ready for the most entertaining political podcast ever! Tiffany Henyard’s On Tha Move Podcast is filled with humor, facts, and most importantly The TEA! Get your weekly dose of excitement straight from SuperMayor Tiffany A. Henyard, ‘The People’s Mayor.'

Alright! We're gonna spill some tea! There's an aphorism I haven't heard 35,782 times in the past. Here's my money, count me in. Who doesn't need a weekly dose of excitement?

I've never had a podcast because I don't think anyone is going to pay money to hear me talk, but I assume that there is a good time and a bad time to launch one. And it is a safe bet that launching a podcast under the shadow of an FBI investigation is not the most opportune time. According to American Wire, that is exactly where Mayor Henyard finds herself.

Henyard is facing mounting allegations of corruption. People and businesses who have not donated to Henyard's events are being denied license renewals and subjected to harassment. Fox 32 in Chicago reports that recently, two bars were raided in Dolton, with at least one town trustee alleging that the rationale is that the owners have not supported Henyard. Lawrence Gardner, who owns a U-Haul and trucking business, told the station that his license was not renewed and that he has been harassed and his business has been raided because he has not supported Henyard's civic events. Restaurant owner Dwayne Wood claims that he has been unable to renew his business license because he is on the "wrong team." A towing company alleges his license has been held up for refusing to donate to Henyard's campaign.

And the FBI has taken notice, interviewing complainants and even using electronic surveillance to investigate Henyard. In addition to the accusation of raids and license delays, agents are also curious about allegations of Henyard's use of taxpayer funds for trips, thousands of dollars in police overtime for her personal security detail, and the alleged use of public employees and funds for her personal benefit. Fox Digital notes:

From first-class flights to Las Vegas to beauty vendors, Henyard is frequently called out by her colleagues for questionable spending of taxpayers' money, possibly for her own benefit. She makes $285,000 from her positions both as Dolton mayor and Thornton township supervisor. Henyard reportedly has a $ 224,000-a-year salary as township supervisor alone but has put forth an ordinance to cut the salary of any non-incumbent supervisor to $25,000.

Henyard also uses makeup artists and stylists before her photoshoots and has reportedly used public employees, including members of the police department, as backup performers for her lip-syncing videos. Henyard apparently excoriated officials at a town meeting for questioning her ethics, saying that, as black people themselves, they should be on her side because she is a black woman.

But this is not an issue of race but rather politics. If the allegations are true, Henyard is guilty of the same crime as many other Democrat leaders. Namely, the belief that because one spouts the right views and has the correct letter next to their name, the world is theirs to do with as they wish. It matters not what one does but how one appears. In true Machiavellian fashion, ethics are for other people but not for progressive leaders.

Not to worry — I'm sure that Mayor Henyard will explain it all to her listeners during her first podcast.



