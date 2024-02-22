Show Me the Way to Go Home: Are Some Illegal Trying To Get Deported?

There is an old phrase in marketing that goes, "Don't sell the steak, sell the sizzle!" While there is no word on whether or not we are seeing a trend, some illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. hearing the sizzle are not happy with the steak. And since you can't send an entire country back to the kitchen, at least two of them tried their best to get deported.

Advertisement

Chicago's Fox 32 reports that on February 7, Venezuelan national Dhian Gomez-Mendoza was cited for criminal trespass on state land. Police found Gomez-Mendoza at O'Hare airport, running in and out of the terminal while yelling and screaming. He fell to his knees and put his hands in the air, telling the cops that he would do anything to return to Venezuela, including harming a civilian or beating up a police officer.

According to CWB Chicago, Gomez-Mendoza was picked up at the airport the day before for similar antics and was sent off for a psychiatric evaluation. For crying out loud, give the man a plane ticket.

Instead, he was arrested, booked, and released from custody three hours later with a March 18 court date. But wait, there's more. One day after the second incident, Gomez-Mendoza was arrested at Midway International Airport. This time, he was being escorted out of the employee parking lot by two officers. He made his objections clear when he began kicking the fenders of the officers' Segway. To be fair, a Segway is not exactly an intimidating police vehicle. He was given an ankle monitor.

Gomez-Mendoza is not the only person who wants out of Chicago. And at this point, who doesn't want out of Chicago? CWB notes that fellow Venezuelan Jhoni Montes has also been doing his level best to get deported. Montes was apprehended on February 9 at Macy's on North State. He and an accomplice were attempting to shoplift suitcases. He told the officers that he was "stealing to go back to Venezuela." I guess one needs luggage if one is going to travel. Just remember, one carry-on only, please. Montes was held for one night and released. He missed his February 16 court date, and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Advertisement

Am I missing something? Yes, someone should be arrested for causing a disruption at the airport or for stealing luggage, not to mention any other of the constellation of crimes that illegal aliens or citizens are committing. But if the illegal aliens in question want to be deported, why not just put them on a bus or plane after they serve their time? Or just put them on a bus or plane right away? If they want to be deported, what is the holdup?

And can we really blame them? They came here thinking America was a land of opportunity with loads of free stuff. They expected homes, cars, appliances, and great-paying jobs. Instead, they got dirty streets, crowded shelters, angry citizens, a bloated, incompetent bureaucracy, extravagant promises that were never kept, very little money, little hope for the future, and dangerous criminals roaming the streets. (Even if some of them are dangerous criminals roaming the streets.)

They came here in search of the American Dream only to find that we were fresh out. They are exhausted, disappointed, and feel like they have been lied to. They have experienced everything America has to offer and want something better.

Advertisement

Take a number, guys. There are millions of actual Americans in line ahead of you.