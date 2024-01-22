Sigh. Another day, another item to add to the list of things that are racist. Of course, the wonderful thing about that list is that it grows longer and more, ahem, diverse every day.

There has to be a handbook somewhere that tells progressives how to take any given topic, object, or process and make it racist, or it may be that at this point in history, members of the Left have developed a conditioned response to slap the label of "racism" on anything they do not like. The details can be figured out later. What matters is that all the things are racist, somehow.

The latest addition to the list? The expectation that business emails be answered in a timely manner. Yep, expecting a prompt reply to an email is racist. This latest affront to decency is based on the accusations of Trump prosecutor Fani Willis, who, at the moment, is undoubtedly desperately casting about for anything to shift the focus from her alleged shenanigans.

The Washington Free Beacon notes that the story begins back on Jan. 5, when Trump's defense lawyer, Steven Sadow, sent an email to members of Willis' team that stated, "For the life of me, I cannot understand why you refuse to respond to the series of emails below." The series of emails had gone unanswered by Willis' office, and Sadow's email was directed to Executive District Attorney Daysha Young, who is black.

Young was affronted and responded by telling Sadow that she and her coworkers were not being respected because of their sex and the color of their skin. Young said that she and Willis were both aware that people would find it "difficult" to treat African American women disrespectfully. She accused Sadow of being condescending and haughty and acting unprofessionally.

Willis also saw the opportunity to pounce and offered her perspective:

In the legal community (and the world at large) some people will never be able to respect African Americans and/or women as their equal and counterpart. That is a burden you do not experience. Further, some are so used to doing it they are not even aware they are doing it while others are intentional in their continued disrespect...Now you know, I cannot be bullied. As you are aware, I have now experienced some of the most powerful people in the country call me everything, but a child of God. But, yet here I and my team stand still pursuing justice. (sic)

Willis also claims that the current scrutiny under which she finds herself is also the result of racism.

Ironically, the Free Beacon points out that Sadow has defended prominent black celebrities during his career, including Usher, T.I., Rick Ross, and Gunna. But Willis is looking for any port in a storm and understands that racism is the emergency lever to pull anytime things do not shift her way.

It could be argued that by asking for timely responses to his inquiries, Sadow believed that Willis and the other members of her office were responsible and professional enough to understand that such things were necessary for the proceedings to move forward. That should be a reasonable assumption at this level of the legal system, but one might assume that Willis, who is all-in for a Trump conviction, believed it was a sound legal strategy to keep the defense team in the dark on as many issues as possible. Or maybe someone in her office is just not doing their job.

Whether it is the result of malfeasance in the sprint to put Trump behind bars or simple disorganization and incompetence, Willis has retreated behind the shield of racism, demonstrating the Left's agenda in the process.