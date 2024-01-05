Build the Wall? Chicago Alderman Wants to Secure His City

Call it buyer's remorse for buying into the sanctuary city propaganda. Call it seller's remorse for selling one's soul to the progressive agenda. Whatever scenario may apply, Chicago wants to call it quits when it comes to illegal immigration.

Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins made a Thursday appearance on “America Reports” on Fox News. Hopkins' nose is out of joint because Chicago is overwhelmed with illegal immigrants, and it is having trouble farming them out to other communities. During the segment, you can see photos and video clips of the surrounding suburbs refusing busloads of illegal immigrants.

Instead of admitting that the Democrats' approach to flinging open the national borders is at the root of the problem, Hopkins blames the issue on the fact that the city of Chicago is trying to close its own borders.

Wait, what?

Yes, the Windy City wants to shut the door, but the buses are dropping illegal immigrants off during the dark of night or even at commuter stations, telling the migrants to catch the morning train into the city. You can see the full exchange below:

As you may have noticed, the punchline is that the city is exasperated because it has asked the federal government for more money. To Hopkins' credit, he did say that the city's request for closed southern borders fell on deaf ears. It is also worth noting that during the segment, Hopkins admits that the mayor blocked a referendum to remove the sanctuary city status and that when the idea was first implemented decades ago, no one thought that the problem would reach such proportions. It's always interesting to see someone finally catch up with a can they have been kicking down the road.

I don't have much sympathy for the people who run these cities. They aspired to be members of the chardonnay/canapé limousine liberal class, which meant that they could enjoy a surge of leftist endorphins, secure in the knowledge that someone else would clean up the mess.

On the other hand, I do have some empathy for the residents, who are learning the hard way that the old saw that "elections have consequences" is a fact and not just an aphorism. In true "Twilight Zone" irony, Chicago's blue-city aspirations are being fulfilled.

So Chicago doesn't want any more illegals. Ditto New York and New Jersey. In fact, according to the New York Post, Mayor Eric Adams announced a $700 million lawsuit against the bus companies bringing in illegals from New York. As much as I hate to reduce the argument to the level of a Warner Brothers cartoon, you asked for this pie in the face. Well, to be honest, you thought someone else was getting that pie.

There is always the People's Republic of Gavin Newsom, with its free offers of free health insurance and complimentary sex changes for illegal immigrants. I'm sure that's why they all jumped the border. They are all here to swap genders. But then again, this is California we are talking about. I suppose if it is too expensive to send the migrants there, I am sure that Martha's Vineyard would be happy to once again open its arms and welcome some new neighbors. Or better still, put them on a bus to Rehoboth Beach.