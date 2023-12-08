Finally Fed Up? California Man Mad at Dems Over Break-In

Remember the old phrase: "Elections have consequences?" I know, I know, it's been used to death. But sometimes you have to dust off the moldy oldies and give them a spin on the turntable. After all, even after all these years, it's still true. Just ask Los Angeles resident Aaron Baggaley.

Baggaley is the owner of Delta Construction & Electric Co. For the moment, his business is boarded up. Why? Well, it is Los Angeles, so I'll bet you don't even need three guesses. Due to the policies of the Golden State, Baggaley's business was hit by thieves this week. And by hit, I mean literally hit. As in, someone drove a car into it.

Fox 11 in Los Angeles reports that the gang of thieves stole a blue Kia. But in true California fashion, the ne'er-do-wells didn't just boost a car parked on a city street. That would be passé. Who would do that anymore? This time, the perps stole the car from an LAPD impound lot, of all places.

Once behind the wheel, they crashed through the fence surrounding the business. After they rammed the fence and broke in, the crooks helped themselves to six guitars, studio microphones, and an array of construction tools. Hmmm. Somebody has been playing a little too much GTA.

The cops had no leads as of Wednesday night, and a frustrated Baggaley told the outlet, "I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for [Joe] Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom. I'm sick of it. It's like, at some point, you have to give me a reason to vote for you again." You can see the report from Fox 11 below.

On one hand, you have to feel bad for the guy. His guitars, mics, and tools have probably been dropped off at the local pawn shops. Unless he put some sort of identification on them, they are likely gone for good. And he has a fence to repair and a window to replace. On the other hand, what did he expect? This is Los Angeles in 2023.

Baggaley is lucky the crooks didn't hunt him down and take a kidney. Let's roll the tape again: "I voted for Karen Bass. I voted for [Joe] Biden. I voted for Gavin Newsom." I think we've located the problem, sir. Unfortunately, the prognosis for California at this point is likely terminal.

But Baggaley can be forgiven. He likely fell for the same pitch as most of the people in California, the West Coast, and many other urban centers. They believed it when they were told, "I know things look bleak, but just give us time and money. It's the conservatives' fault. Eventually, we will sweep up all the ashes of the world you used to know, pile them together, and create a utopia. Just not this year. And probably not next year. And the year after that isn't looking good either. But eventually, we'll get there. We promise. Sure, we're getting rich, and you're not, but the important thing is that you don't vote conservative. We just need a few more decades."

Or, as Otter said in "Animal House," "You f****d up. You trusted us."

This reminds me of a summer romance I had before my senior year in high school. The girl thought I was fascinating, witty, and charming. Then school started up, and she realized that I moved in all of the wrong social circles. She promptly forgot I even existed. I guess I had served my purpose. And after the votes are counted, who needs the voters?

Besides, everyone knows that thieves only wanted milk and bread. And everyone also knows that the root causes of this problem are in no particular order: climate change, COVID-19, climate change, colonialism, transphobia, Islamophobia, racism, and climate change. And also climate change.