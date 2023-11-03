Weekend Parting Shot: Geology Is Still Racist and Now Colonialist

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

If your part of the country is anything like mine, you are experiencing one last blast of summer before Autumn finally settles in. Blame it on climate change if you want, but it is a balmy 63 degrees outside of my door. Be that as it may, I am philosophically opposed to mowing my lawn in November.

Granted, I used to mow the lawn in the winter when we lived on the Gulf Coast, but back then it was novel and quirky. Mowing the lawn in November in Utah is ridiculous. I also read somewhere that raking your leaves is bad for your lawn since they serve as mulch once the snow starts to fly. I'll buy that. It is one more frustrating and odious task of which I have now been relieved.

Geology can’t catch a break

What is it about the National Progressive Woke Caucus that makes its members hate geology? What did geology ever do to them? After all, rocks don't care about your feelings or your skin color or your pronouns. If you think they do, you are late for your drum circle. And don't forget to bring enough 'shrooms to share with everyone. We don't want a repeat of last week.

In September, I told you about a study at Western Washington University that indicated BIPOC students felt that geology was not inclusive enough. Here is a refresher from that piece:

The lack of inclusion of Indigenous knowledge and place names in geoscience courses was othering to students, particularly those from Indigenous cultures: “It is insulting sometimes that we are studying the land of my ancestors and it never mentioned who lived in the national parks or owned them before people put a fence and a plaque on ol’ faithful”, “Sometimes I see people pull up pictures of places and landforms that are from my reservation and they don’t even mention how my people have 20,000+ years of history in the area." (sic)

Well, the woke are not done taking geology out for a ride. I am sorry to report that according to The College Fix, not only is geology non-inclusive, but it is also an extension of the colonialist mindset. (You see, this is why I am done mowing my grass. I don't want to risk a Womyn's Studies grad student accusing me of colonizing my front yard.)

This time around, the reason for the griping, grumbling, whining, carping, kvetching, and keening is the concept of geology field camps. Specifically:

The argument is that field camps are a racist, ableist, sexist role-playing exercise driven by toxic masculinity and centered around reliving Manifest Destiny, “subjugating the native populations,” and the “conquest of the west by the white man,” said Sadredin “Dean” Moosavi, a geologist at the Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota.

Let us pause for a moment. I have to admit I am impressed. To be able to link a field camp that houses people who are studying rocks to Manifest Destiny? That deserves a round of applause. Whoever took time away from their Non-Binary Quasi-Multi-Gendered-Male-Lesbian-Dance thesis to connect those heretofore non-existent dots deserves a hat-tip not just for finding creative ways to waste time, but for excelling in Woke Outrage Studies. Well done, sir/madam/thing! What are you on, your ninth graduate degree? When are you going to get on with community organizing or something?

Moosavi is just as exasperated with this latest tantrum as anyone else. He told the Fix that the argument is that field camps are "dominated by toxic masculinity because all the young, white males in the program, they all want to grow up to be Indiana Jones." He wryly added that Indiana Jones was an archeologist, not a geologist, although, after being ravaged by Disney, I'm not even sure Dr. Jones is still a man. We may have to wait for the release of "Indiana Jones and the Quest for the Lost Pronouns." And to be honest, geology is not exactly a swashbuckling field unless a geologist is trapped by a volcano or in a cave.

The other argument is that much of the work in geological research takes place in the West. Ah! THERE it is! THAT'S how you tie it in with Manifest Destiny! Westward expansion, and... stuff. As Shakespeare said, "The games afoot!"

Moosavi points out that much of the work takes place in the West because geological features are easier to see. And he's right. I've lived in the West for more than 30 years. I've traveled all over the West for work and leisure. The West is a geologist's wet dream. That goes double for paleontologists.

Yet another complaint is that field geology tends to favor the young and physically fit. The issue here is that women, out-of-shape people, short people, or anyone who is not a buff, single white male is left out of the loop. This includes people who don't have the money to attend a camp, need to care for children, may be accustomed to city life, or do not feel comfortable around a bunch of young guys. Moosavi notes that if one changes a field camp to suit everyone, then one is no longer engaged in geology. The camp becomes just another exercise in equity, which is available on every college campus.

And besides, life is unfair. Sorry. I have a whole list of bad things that happened to me in life because of circumstances beyond my control. And I'll bet you do, too. The fact that one exists does not entitle one to enjoy access to everything on the planet.

Not far from where I live is the Zions Bank Basketball Center. It is the training facility for the Utah Jazz. I could walk in during the preseason and demand to be given the starting power forward slot. The Jazz would tell me to kick rocks. Why? Because I am 5'5" and change, in my 50s, and weigh in somewhere in the 180s. I'm not built for basketball. That's my problem, not the NBA's.

Life's lottery is not fair and in the end, this is not about equity in geology. This is about another contingent of collegiate malcontents looking for a place to hike their legs and spray.

Wine recommendation

Because after that, I'm ready for a drink.

Somebody in the comments section said I needed to review more Australian wines. My response to that is, "Okay." Submitted for your approval is the 2019 Paringa Shiraz.

This is a nice, serviceable Shiraz. I bought it primarily because Mrs. Brown had been wanting to try it. To be perfectly honest, there isn't anything particularly mind-blowing about it, but it is a good, sturdy red that will complement many dishes. It is slightly dry with a dash of sweetness, so it will be one of those reds that will work well with any gathering unless you are entertaining people who only like one extreme or the other.

It's a red meat kind of wine, as many reds are, and will definitely work best with a beef dish, preferably one grilled outdoors. And even if winter is setting in wherever you may be, you should grill outdoors whenever possible. If you are feeling adventurous, you may also want to match it up with some spicy shrimp or a Cajun-blackened seafood dish. The usual dark berry taste is there, with a nice dose of tannins. You might catch a little chocolate in the taste.

Some reviewers found cedar, but I couldn't locate that, except maybe in the bouquet. But what do I know? I will say that it is the perfect wine for that time of the year when the weather turns colder and the leaves have fallen. Enjoy it in front of a fire, if you can.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.