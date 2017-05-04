8 Movies on How to Mess with Dictators

When the president said he would be “honored” to meet with Pyongyang bad boy Kim Jong Un, detractors went more ballistic than a North Korean missile test. The uproar was understandable. Dealing with authoritarian governments is always a challenge for democratic regimes that both respect human rights and are responsible for safeguarding their own state’s interests. Getting the balance right is the acme of statecraft.

While Hollywood pretty much hates Trump, it has been pretty tough on dictators at times as well. Perhaps a movie night at the White House might help bridge the divide. Here are the top movies that ought to be on the menu.

In later life, Charlie Chaplin confessed he could have never made this comedic send-up of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, fascism, antisemitism, and Nazism all at the same time if he had known the full extent of the horrors Hitler would perpetrate. But in 1940, while most Americans were still dead set against being dragged into another European war, Chaplin wanted to speak out. So one of the silent screen's greatest stars made his first “talkie.” Ironically, while Americans might not have been interested in taking on Hitler at the time, they loved the film. The Great Dictator did the second biggest box office of 1941.