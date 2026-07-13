Tyrannical Tuesday: All the Despotism That's Fit to Print — And Remember Forever, Vol. I

With 600+ cable channels, dozens of conservative radio shows, and innumerable podcasts to keep us occupied, it's easy to understand why so many folks may have forgotten just how despotic then-President Joe Biden and his Marxist myrmidons were toward We the People.

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FACT-O-RAMA! When I couldn't possibly swallow another ounce of news for the day, I used to watch Forensic Files, or as I call them, serial killer training films. I saw so many episodes that I feel I could successfully snuff out all of Toledo with impunity. That's when I switched to Pluto TV, which shows The Twilight Zone 24/7. Now, I am confident I can pick out aliens in diners across the nation. P.S. — they are the "people" with hats pulled down low to hide their third eye on their upper forehead.

But I can't forget the COVID-era calamities, and I wouldn't if I could. I believe the Biden era was a dress rehearsal for what the Democratic Party turd-burglaring globalists have in store if/when they take back the White House.

I see the future, not because I'm "gifted," but rather because I read the news.

I've always believed that, whether we are talking about a dance craze, that new swingin' Mersey beat, or some vomitous form of despotism, what happens in England will hit American shores in three or so years.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Beatles' first hit song in the UK, "Love Me Do," was released on October 5, 1962. The band released its first U.S.A. hit, "I Want to Hold Your Hand," on February 1, 1964.

We know now what PJ Media's own Robert Spencer has been writing about for years: Roughly 250,000 white British women and girls, primarily from low-rent neighborhoods, were sexually assaulted, and a recent report claims 95% of the raping savages were members of the religion of peace.

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Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

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Related: Glasgow Women's Assault Crisis Center 'Too Busy' for New Victims. Guess Why.

Only the most Kanye West-like narcissist would suggest that it can't happen here. It can, and will, if we don't wake up the normies.

But I want to regurgitate the despotism we've seen here in the U.S.A. because I firmly believe we ain't seen nuthin' yet if the Democrats take back power, and I've asked some of my PJ Media pals to chime in as well.

I nearly lost my job because I wouldn't take the "vaccine." I take medication daily & had no idea what the vaccine would do to them. My doctor basically ghosted me when I asked for anecdotal evidence exemption.

Fortunately, SCOTUS stepped in & I wasn't going to be forced after all. — Amy Denton, PJ Media

I believe that a lot of the wickedness and savage hatred we see from the party of tolerance is intentional. Look at the trajectory of invidiousness:

The Democrats: "Men can give birth. If you...

disagree, you're intolerant; speak out, your words are violence; are Charlie Kirk, we have the moral right to kill you."

This kind of hatred is not only learned, but it is welcomed and rewarded by the hirsute, blue-haired orcs parading as feminists and their vegan, scrotum-detesting soi boy partners. The COVID codswallop brought out their volcanic rage like a transamabob being called “dude.”

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I was not able to be with my mom during the last three weeks of her life due to Covid restrictions, but this was almost two years after the pandemic first started. I think it was more my local gov. So not sure if it fits. She was very confused about why I wasn't coming to the hospital, and it haunts me to this day. I even told them I'd stay in the room the entire duration and not leave. — Sarah Anderson, PJ Media

We were told COVID was a death sentence. It was so dangerous that the greatest mass murderer (allegedly) to breathe our oxygen, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), suggested we have no more than 10 guests over the holidays in 2020.

INCONVENIENT FACTS-O-RAMA! The U.S. COVID survival rate was 99.7%. Dr. Fauci is scheduled to appear before Congress on July 29. Rand Paul intends to grill him about his alleged lies regarding the funding, gain-of-function research, and origins of COVID. Fauci's former flunky, Dr. David Morens, 78, has been indicted and, I believe, will roll over on Fauci like a piggy in mud rather than spend his golden years bunking with Bubba the love discharge.

The low-IQ science deniers on the Left dutifully bent their knees and raised their sleeves every time Don Lemon told them to. They were also assured that compliance was a sign of virtue and that we pesky, free-thinking "granny killers" on the right were just a bunch of narcissistic dopes who weren't worthy of the freedoms we have — which, ironically, were designed, in part, to keep us from being forced to put experimental drugs into our bloodstreams.

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My wife's employer bullied and harassed her to get the vaccine regularly in an effort to get higher rates of vaccination. They'd pit employees against each other to coerce the "unvaxxed" to get vaccinated. My wife held her ground, and eventually they backed off. — Tim O'Brien, PJ Media

Municipalities gave out COVID "rat" lines so that Democrats could have their non-obedient neighbors punished for being smart enough to know the "vaccine" was fugazi and brave enough to say so out loud:

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he wants local governments and local police stations to enforce social distancing rules. He also announced New York State is increasing the maximum fine from 500 to $1,000 for people who violate the state-mandated social distancing rules.



"We don't want the money, we want the compliance," Cuomo said.

Key word: compliance.

Was Cuomo right about social distancing? Roll the tape:

YET ANOTHER INCONVENIENT-FACT-O-RAMA! Fauci admitted that the six-foot social distancing rule was "arbitrary" and was "lacking any scientific basis."

And yet, despite the high survival rate, and the lies about "social distancing," more than half of likely Democrat voters wanted "strong action against Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, including fines and home confinement." Another 46% were down with digitally tracking us (ankle monitors) to make sure we were sufficiently quarantined. Another 29% of Democrats were cool with taking kids away from their filthy, unvaccinated parents.

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I got pressured into taking the experimental mRNA shot (so I could travel to see a family member). After the second shot, my back got so inflamed, I could hardly walk for a month. My knees swelled up like cantaloupes. After six months of knee pain and swelling, I went to the joint doctor. He asked right away if I'd gotten the shot, I said yes, and everyone in the room chuckled. Apparently, this was a known effect, but we were never told of it publicly. What the hell? (The inflammation and pain finally subsided a few months later.) — Athena Horne, PJ Media

This is the tyranny I am cranky about today. If Fauci isn't punished, this nation will not heal. The next "pandemic" will be worse.

COVID was a dress rehearsal. Be ready in case "showtime" ever arrives.

I need a glass of my new favorite bourbon.

What is steaming your clams? Please leave it in the comments.

Remember to never forget!

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