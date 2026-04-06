Despotic, Neurotic, and Likely Psychotic: Liberals Have Become the Insane Clown Stasi

What do fat, blue-haired tundra wookiess, women with weeners, and your grandma in her frog costume have in common? They are all Democrats, and they are nuttier than elephant patties. Forecast: gonzo, with a chance of explosive violence and/or a stupid costume.

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As an "alleged" J6er, I spent the entire Biden era staying awake until 7:00, dressed, in case Herr Biden's Gestapo kicked in our door. Then, I started taking off all my clothes and waiting for the intrusion: you feds want to kick in my door, let's make it awkward for everyone!

Play THIS; it's funny!

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I also paid very close attention to Biden's various tyrannical taunts against the political side that still believes the Constitution is worth fighting for: get the shot, stand on the sticker, bend your knees and raise your sleeves, and watch your dad die through a ground-level hospital room window. Is your mom dying on an upper level? Sucks to be you. Now put on a mask or I will call one of Kathy Hochul's COVID snitch lines:

To report COVID rule violations in New York, use the following contact numbers: NYC COVID-19 Hotline: Call 311 for general inquiries and to report violations. NYS COVID-19 Hotline: Dial 1-833-789-0470 for statewide concerns. Local Health Department: Contact your local health department for specific issues. NYPD Non-Emergency Line: Call 311 to report non-emergency violations related to gatherings. Business Compliance: Report businesses not following guidelines to the NYC Department of Health at 1-866-881-2809. Online Reporting: Use the NYC website to submit complaints about COVID-19 rule violations.

Despite this actual Democrat despotism, brought to us by your purple-domed puke-in-law, who firmly believes zhe/zhit is a "victim" of modern-day fascism, this fantasy makes your family vulnerable to lefty violence.

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Your gay nephew has embraced Islam, which is sitting on its ideological hands until it gets the chance to throw him off a building. Your fatty acid sister-in-law will scream that Trump is a "misogynist" as Islam rapes its way across Western Europe. How did these stooges devolve into such idiocy? Simple. They were told that they are good people if they resist President Donald Trump.

Check out this potty-mouthed (that's a warning), salad-dodging orc as she assures the public that she is sane:

Crazy liberal GOES OFF on a Trump supporter and says “she’s not crazy”



This is EXACTLY why they lost. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GeZ06NDWPd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 10, 2024

This half-naked piglet is at least physically attractive, but that becomes irrelevant when she opens her mouth:

Crazy liberal says that she hopes Trump supporters NEVER get laid again…



💀💀 pic.twitter.com/R3b4DuyJ33 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 9, 2024

I LOVE that this gorgon is on the frontlines of MAGA defiance. How can we lose?

Please don't feel the need to watch this next harridan's entire video; just enjoy her cray-cray eyes as she tells more lies in the first minute than Tim Walz at a horse show:

Crazy liberal says that Elon Musk is a Russian asset and that he rigged the entire US election.



🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/vtvBPFv2Wm — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 10, 2024

This bacchante's uterus is full of tumbleweeds, but she has a message for the men who know they are men:

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This is the appropriate way to handle a crazy liberal.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A5uYwtlrrH — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 23, 2024

I am appalled and dumbstruck that anyone still votes for this carnival barker:

White liberal women are fcking crazy. pic.twitter.com/aRfhX0bcrp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 31, 2026

For those who may believe that liberalism, especially that of white broads, is an American phenomenon, check out this UK relic as she assures an Iranian cat that Iran isn't run by homicidal lunatics:

Just watch how this batshit crazy old liberal tells Persians in Britain that she knows better, and that their persecution under the Islamic regime is nonsense because… well, Palestine of course 🤦🏼‍♂️



What makes people become so stupid and out of touch with reality like this lady? pic.twitter.com/ox1o01MwYt — Mor Edge Insight (@MorEdge_Insight) March 30, 2026

Pardon my "journalistic laziness," but this is just funny:

Followed by this:

Sure, the liberal white women are clearly the natural enemies of peace and the Constitution:

"People do not understand how sick the mind of the liberal white woman is. Single, miserable women who are clinically insane are the beating heart of the Democrat Party." pic.twitter.com/KtnVPRnot7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 6, 2026

But the undesirable, chub-o-riffic termagants from the left, who feel empowered because someone told them fat chicks are hot, haven't embraced this reality: you're not hot. You are, at best, a relief station for frat boys.

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DERANGED liberal student destroys a Turning Point USA table at Miami Dade College..



Make this POS famous. pic.twitter.com/ikzJ4rCzno — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 4, 2026

I'm sorry, Sparkles, but your inability to control your feeding frenzy does not make you desirable. But hey, I'm a MAGA "Nazi," so what do I know?

Related: Insane in the Membrane: This Is Why the Far Left Loves Them Some Schizophrenes

I know this: you well upholstered lib chicks are a direct threat to the newer generation of the Downey Family. I can not understand your dedication to tenebrous corpulence, but I will not die until I know you and your commie dudette man-cub are not a threat to my progeny.

FACT-O-RAMA! Liberal broads are a bigger threat to the West than fentanyl.

There is good news: we don't have to live like this.

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Most importantly, you can tell your grandkids you fought for them when they were too young to fight!