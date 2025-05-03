Another Day, Another Attack by Illegal Immigrant Gangbangers....

Six MS-13 gangbangers pulled off a premeditated stabbing attack on three prison guards at the Wallens Ridge State Prison, located in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Friday morning. And here's the "shocking" part: five are here illegally.

Advertisement

"Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in the country in the first place," Virginia Department of Corrections Director, Chad Dotson, revealed in a statement. He had more to say.

Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes’ and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response.

The sixth thug is a citizen who is part of the Sureño 13 gang. He is serving time for second-degree murder.

FACT-O-RAMA! The five illegal immigrants were convicted of brutal crimes including murder and rape. If the southern border wasn't wide open for four years under the Biden administration they might not have been in the U.S., but your single, pink-haired, Falstaffian, commie-in-law believes its "racist" to deport them.

Five corrections officers were taken to the hospital, where two of them remain in stable condition. Two more were injured while responding to the attack, and have been released.

Advertisement

This attack is just the latest in an exhausting wave of violence carried out by illegal immigrants, many of whom are members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, foreign gangs that are listed at terrorist organizations. Most people (one hopes) know the names Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray, both of whom were brutally raped and murdered by gang members who are in the country illegally. Here are a few more gang-related tragedies that didn't need to happen:

Advertisement

As foreign-born terrorists wage war on we the people, Democrats in the Senate are busily planning a resolution vote for a report on their latest darling, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 member, wife-beater, human trafficker, and of course, illegal immigrant.

Abrego-Garcia was busted driving 8 men without any IDs across the country for a confirmed illegal human smuggler



Cop: "He's hauling them for money"



There goes the narrative… pic.twitter.com/9M8DFogPma — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2025

Meanwhile, far-left Marxist types regurgitate the ragged talking point that "illegal immigrants commit fewer crimes than Americans," while ignoring the elementary fact that none of the heinous crimes I mentioned would have happened if the marauders hadn't gotten into the nation in the first place.

Gee, it's almost as if the Democrats want them here.....

The traitors in the left media won't tell you about the carnage being committed by animals sent to our nation to replace you, but we here at PJ Media sure will.

You have the right to know who might want to harm you or your family, and we will never stop alerting you, unless Big Brutha brings us down, and I promise you, they/them are trying.

You can help keep the truth flowing by becoming a PJ Media VIP warrior right now.

Click HERE and use the promo code FIGHT to roll up your sleeves and throw a punch at commie censorship!

Now, I can't promise you anything, but, I bet my lovely editor will throw you a discount if you're ready to get into the Donnybrook to save the Constitution.

"Dear editor, do you have a discount for real Americans who are ready to fight the globalists?

>>editor's response<<

See! I KNEW it! You can join the ranks of Americans who are fed up and ready to throw some dukes at the new world order and save a chunk o' change!

I'll see you on the field of glory!



