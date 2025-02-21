KDJ's Clown of the Week Award!

I didn't think I had to say this, but could someone please inform Rep. Jasmine Crocket (DUH-Texas) that this isn't a real competition?

I keep the weekly clown candidates to four, but Crockett commandeers a spot so eagerly every week that I kinda sorta want to give her a permanent, weekly nomination.

Clown #1: Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Crockett is a gem for an article like this. Whereas most people will try to hide their tragic lack of intelligence, Crockett can't seem to help but beclown herself every time she sees a microphone.

This week was no different for Crockett, who went on the wildly popular Breakfast Club radio program.

Watch Crockett shamelessly shame herself and claim she is rooting for our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, both of which are led by vile socialists with deep ties to China.

Jasmine Crockett just said she’s rooting for Canada and Mexico over the United States.



This is a Democrat Representative in Congress.pic.twitter.com/4tbki24dJp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2025

If Crockett is too glaikit to understand that Mexico is working hand-in-pocket with China and the Mexican drug cartels to inundate the United States with fentanyl, she probably doesn't deserve to be in office, considering the brutal effects that fentanyl has on the black community.

FACT-O-RAMA! Black folks make up 13.6% of the U.S. population but are 22.1% of fentanyl deaths.

Crockett seems to ignore how Trump beat the potato salad out of Kamala on Election Day, and rather than embrace our nation's new, patriotic direction, she is sticking with her Marxist guns.

Gee, maybe calling Trump a Nazi ONE MORE TIME will make the difference.

One can only hope that Crockett gets bad news in the midterm election, retires from politics, and starts the OnlyFans page we all know she covets.

Clown #2: Hamas

Now that Trump is back in office, Hamas, fearing total annihilation, has decided to return the hostages it took during its brutal October 7 attack on Israel. But it "accidentally" slipped the body of a Gazan woman into a casket instead of that of a young Israeli mother who was murdered in Hamas' custody.

Was this really an accident, or was the woman's body so desecrated that Hamas was afraid the world would see what its animals do to Israeli women that it drags into bondage?

Israel vows revenge over release of wrong hostage body — as Hamas blames it on ‘error’ https://t.co/5rCWBToBjE pic.twitter.com/i0aIcnw9Ts — New York Post (@nypost) February 21, 2025

Parading the bodies of long-dead hostages is particularly vulgar, yet Hamas can't help itself but use the bodies of dead Israeli kids as some form of despicable photo op.

Clown #3: Janet Mills

I'd never heard of Maine's Gov. Janet Mills either until Trump called her out on Friday for defying his executive order banning men from competing in women's sporting events. Now everybody knows who Mills is and that she doesn't respect the White House or female athletes.

Watch Trump as he goes into beast mode and clown-slaps Maine's Marxist governor:

MUST WATCH: President Trump just decimated Maine’s lawless Governor Janet T. Mills right to her face for refusing to stop men in women’s sports:



“Good. See you in court… enjoy your life after governor. I don’t think you’ll be in elected office.”



🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/k77nTbpAIn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2025

Clown #4: Kathy Hochul

Kathy Hochul has never been accused of being clever.

Her humiliating attempt to look more human and less reptilian by posing with a BBQ was a hoot. But, like Schumer, I believe Hochul is surrounded by imbeciles who are afraid to be honest with her. I think Kathy might believe she has the talent to oppose Trump.

In order to give bail reform failure a positive outcome, Governor Hochul will personally bbq all the NY victims killed this summer at her summer home in East Hampton. #hochul #nycrime pic.twitter.com/yOrUKB36Bd — 🤬Anthony Zenhauser🤬 (@thezencomic) August 9, 2022

As you saw in the Janet Mills tape, Trump is a master troller. Hochul doesn't have the goods to go up against Trump yet has decided to do so anyway.

Hochul is suing Trump for ending her $9 tax that some refer to as "congestion pricing," which is really just a money grab that most New Yorkers do not want.

Here’s how Kathy Hochul walked right into Donald Trump’s trap…🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KkQGCoXBi9 — Mark Kaye (@markkayeshow) February 20, 2025

Unable to recognize a political hand grenade when she is holding one, Hochul has publicly and defiantly thrown down the gauntlet to Trump, who eats stupid people for fun and uses the soundbite to take a victory lap. (Remember the video of Trump berating Janet Mills is going viral as you read this.)

PIG-IGNORANT-O-RAMA! Hochul recently took a victory lap to celebrate how safe she had made the New York City's subway on the same day two people were stabbed (one in the face) and another woman was set afire and burned to death.

Kathy Hochul posted this video *yesterday* boasting about how she made the subway safer.



*Today* a woman was burned alive on the subway, another individual was stabbed to death, while another is in the hospital with injuries.



Great job @GovKathyHochul! pic.twitter.com/FF8dvWmfB2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2024

Hochul appears to have wet spaghetti ties to reality at best. Going up against Trump at a time when almost all of New York State, including New York City, is leaning toward Trump is political suicide, especially considering that she is one of the least popular Democratic governors in the nation.

Handing out the Clown-of-the-Week Award is never an easy decision. All things considered, I think Kathy Hochul has out-Pantalooned everyone and will spend the next seven days as the proud winner of the KDJ Clown-of-the-Week champion!

I can't tell you how happy I am that the pinkos are recoiling. Let's keep the weekend laughs going with the latest video from Jokes and a Point. They produce some of the funniest political content on the interwebs, so please check out their latest, and maybe hit like and subscribe.

Let's all agree to support patriotic people and businesses on our side!

And while we are all having fun and laughing at the bolshies, please take a moment to become a PJ Media VIP member. Nothing makes you feel better than fighting for what is right!

You can keep free speech free AND keep our lights on by clicking HERE and joining the battle. You'll also save 60% on the price of a VIP membership. Win-win!

Roll up your sleeves and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!