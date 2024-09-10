This Is the Real Reason the Eco-Gorgons Want to Kill Your Dogs and Cats

Editor's Note: The subject matter of the article you're about to read is one of Big Tech's favorite topics to demonetize. Help us keep things running despite the left's attempts to suppress the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You can support truth-telling and unlock some great benefits as a VIP. For a limited time, you can use the code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

As if your pale, vegan, demi-gender-in-law wasn't annoying enough when zhe whined about your F-150 tearing apart the clouds, now zhe has another target: your cats and dogs.

Several years ago I noticed obeisant stooges in the Operation Mockingbird media lashing out at how house pets are going to ruin the air we breathe, the soil we farm, and the water we use to wash the scrapple out of our brick BBQ pits.

Check out this climate codswallop from CNN:

Our four-legged friends don’t drive gas-guzzling SUVs or use energy-sucking appliances, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a climate impact. In fact, researchers have showed that pets play a significant role in the climate crisis..... ....Their meat-heavy diet is the biggest contributor to their carbon pawprints, which requires an abundance of energy, land and water to produce. And the production of pet food emits huge amounts of planet-warming gases.

Watch as this mental belly flop from the UK warns Brits (not that they are being replaced by violent Muslims) that their cats are climate killers:

When pets can emit twice the carbon emissions of our homes’ electricity and kill up to 200 million wild prey in the UK every year, we cannot stay silent. Unfortunately, in many cases pet ownership is simply another form of destructive consumerism.

Yes, cats kill a lot of birds. It's what their nature tells them to do. Nature, climate, get it? Suck it, libs!

The truth is, house pets and the food they consume aren't causing hurricanes or boiling the seas, yet Fluffy and Mr. Whiskers have found themselves in the crosshairs of the prairie fairies.

So why that hatred of house pets? Executing Sparky won't save the planet from crumbling like a cookie and whisking us into outer space. It's quite simple, and I should have seen it sooner: communists see dogs as useless eaters and their owners as Western capitalist pigs.

Stanley Coren writes at Psychology Today:

The practice of keeping dogs as pets began to increase in popularity in China during the 20th century. Unfortunately, it met a major setback during the rule of Mao Zedong. In the mid-1960s Chairman Mao's Cultural Revolution banned pet dogs, claiming that they were consuming too much of the nation's limited food supplies and were symbols of Western capitalist elites. People who owned pet dogs were publicly shamed, dragged out into the street and forced to watch while their pet was beaten to death.

Mao and his myrmidons saw dogs as a "symbol of decadence and a criminal extravagance at a time of food shortages." The Pekingese were seen as a link to the old Chinese emperors and were almost killed to extinction.

Though China would later relax its pet laws after the Red Guard Revolution, many people recently witnessed the killing of their dogs and cats, allegedly to stop the spread of COVID-19.

FACT-O-RAMA! There is no solid evidence that a person can get COVID from a dog.

Historically, communists have struggled to feed the people they enslave.

Stalin starved roughly five million of his people to death, 3.9 million of whom were Ukrainians, in the early 1930s after peasants and kulaks were forced to give up their farms in what is referred to as farming "collectivization."

This led to a serious drop in food production. People began to starve, and armed Ukrainians began to rebel.

FACT-O-RAMA! Now you know yet another reason why the Marxists want your guns — in case they need to starve you to death.

Stalin made things worse by storming the homes of Ukrainians and taking everything edible, including Maxym, according to Britannica:

The crisis reached its peak in the winter of 1932–33, when organized groups of police and communist apparatchiks ransacked the homes of peasants and took everything edible, from crops to personal food supplies to pets.

Not to be outdone, China's Chairman Mao, dedicated to Stalinism, forced tens of millions of farm workers into the mines, hoping to manufacture steel. This resulted in low food production and a famine that would kill 30 million people.

What have we learned?

Sparky and Mittens are not going to cause tidal waves. Communists have a long history of hating house pets for various reasons.

Marxist animals will always use "climate change" as a means to deprive We the People of anything they don't want us to have. Keep an eye on your air conditioner and gas stove. If Kamala wins, her apparatchiks will certainly be watching them.

For anyone looking to snatch my dog, I suggest they watch "John Wick."

Buy ammo and pet food.