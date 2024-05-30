Fear Not, Patriots, Trump Just Won the Election

My lovely fiancee Jessica wanted to go to the bar to sulk after the ridiculous verdict against Trump came down. It's easy to be sad. Commie animals outside the courtroom -- too stupid to see that they too can now be politically persecuted -- are cheering. Facebook dopes are taking victory laps just as they have done after every nonsensical strike Trump has taken but always recovered from. One thing I adore about communists is that they never learn from their mistakes.

Advertisement

I knew the fix was in for Trump when the White House revealed Biden would pull up his Depends adult diapers and give a talk after the verdict was released.

I also knew the guilty verdict would, like every other accusation they've thrown against Trump, make him stronger. To quote my Motor City hometown hero Bob Seger, "Every time they were sure they had you caught, you were quicker than they thought. You just turned your head and walked."

Non-Americans will celebrate this flapdoodle, much like Nancy Pelosi, who went on Bill Maher's show to cheer after a Trump impeachment.

"And you're impeached forever," Pelosi joyously quipped as weak apparatchiks cheered. Yet again, Trump persevered.

I promise you, patriots, that this verdict only helps Trump. If you don't believe me, tell me which manufactured scandal has hurt him.

FACT-O-RAMA! I told Jessica I'd rather take that bar money we would have spent tonight and give it to Trump, but the donation site was forced down due to too many donors sending him their cash. We will try again in a bit.

As our own Victoria Taft wrote, the Communist News Network (CNN) reported that a guilty verdict won't hurt Trump at all. What the CNN stooge-fest failed to address is how much this courtroom codswallop will help push Trump over the winner's line in November. I have the answer: It will help him immeasurably.

As I am writing this, I am listening to a 77-year-old woman who called WMAL to say she has never donated to a political candidate but is planning to do so now that Trump has been convicted.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! See the first FACT-O-RAMA!

Another caller said he never voted for Trump but certainly will now. Caller after caller expressed their anger, sadness, and -- most importantly -- their dedication to right the wrongs in the nation and their refusal to surrender our republic to enemies, sometimes foreign and today domestic.

Now What?

I suspect several things will happen next.

I believe Biden, who has taken millions of dollars from Chinese commies, will pretend to take the "high road" and refuse to debate Trump because he is now a "convicted felon," which was always the plan.

You don't need me to say this, but the donations will continue to go through the roof.

FACT-O-RAMA! See the first and second FACT-O-RAMAS!

Important bourbon update: Although I don't actually have the wallet for this, Jessica has gone to purchase a spendy bottle of E.H. Taylor bourbon. As many weep, we shall rejoice. That's how sure I am that Trump just won the presidency in November. We will still donate to the Trump campaign, but his donation site is still down.

I suspect the best thing we can imagine has happened: Our normie neighbors are now awake.

Americans are mostly fair people and don't like to see others cheated. Sure, some of us can read the writing before our less-involved friends, but your average American now sees the perverse balderdash taking place in what they always thought was an honest judicial system.

The leftoids rejoiced when Trump was impeached. They orgasmically whooped that Trump was the "first president impeached twice," and we all recall that little party went down like the Hindenburg.

Advertisement

Einstein once wrote that the U.S. has a gyroscope -- when it gets too close to going over one edge, it straightens itself out and heads toward the other side.

RELATED: 'FIXED'—Judge Gave the NYC Jury a 55-Page Road Map to Find Trump Guilty

We got this, patriots. Pour a bourbon and rejoice that this, like every other bullsh*t "gotcha" moment the bolshies have celebrated, will bring ruin to the Marxist feculence trying to bring down our nation.

You can roll up your sleeves and get in the fight too. If not now, then when?

Keep free speech flowing. You know the pinkos want to beat PJ Media into bankruptcy. Click HERE and you'll get a whopping 60% discount on a VIP subscription and keep real news flowing. Use the code WITCHHUNT. Like I said, if not now, then when, after the Marxists take your house and give it to the "newcomers" plowing over our border, you know, for the "klymatt?"

Don't sit this one out. Get ion the fight while you can, patriots.



