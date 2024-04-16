¿Qué? Why Do Flyers in Mexico Encourage Illegals to Vote for Biden?

Let's call this another win for us, the wacky "conspiracy theorists" who are batting 1000 these days.

Flyers, ostensibly created by a nongovernmental organization (NGO) called Resource Center Matamoras (RCM), which reportedly has tentacles that reach U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and even the Lizard King George Soros, are being handed out at an RCM facility in Mexico. They are also posted in porta-potties. The flyers, in part, urge illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden.

"Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open” the flyer states.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project released a great thread on Twitter/X that lays out the spider web of links between RCM and various non-profits, including at least one that snagged a $650,000 kiss from George Soros.

There is also a tweet containing audio allegedly involving Muckraker and RCM founder Gaby Zavala where they agree they want to gavage as many illegals into the U.S. as possible before Trump gets re-elected.

FACT-O-RAMA! Mayorkas was impeached for allowing the chaos at the Southern Border. The articles of impeachment are scheduled to be delivered to the Senate this week.

Now, I've been told that illegal immigrants can vote in local elections in many of our nation's big, blue cities but can't vote in national elections, so why would these posters instruct illegal immigrants to vote for Biden?

First, everyone can see that voting in local elections is just a stone's throw away from voting in every election. We know some states are offering driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, which brings them one step closer to voting.

Worse, Huntington Beach, Calif., voted in favor of a voter ID law, but the State of California is now suing the town to undo the will of the people.

More lies

New York citizens were assured that cashless bail would not apply to violent perps, yet we saw the city release illegal immigrants who beat the potato salad out of two NYPD officers. We saw the same city release six out of eight illegal immigrants busted in a house containing drugs, guns, and extended magazines, as well as a seven-year-old child with no known parents.

REPEAT-O-RAMA! Six illegal immigrants dodged jail despite possessing guns and extended mags, both of which are felonies, as well as a pile-o-drugs and a small child.

Democrats and globalists alike know that they can't win votes from actual Americans with a platform that supports open borders, crime, cricket smoothies, and, as Obama once called it, a "fundamental change" to America. Thus, importing our replacements appears to be the game plan.

Inviting poor people from poor nations and giving them food, shelter, healthcare, and debit cards full o'cash seems like a rock-solid way to replace We the People. Remember, the more assistance one takes from the government, the easier it is to control that person.

We recalcitrant Americans, what with our annoying freedoms and liberties, will soon be enemies of the state in our own country.