'The Path to Zero': Is Afghanistan the Same As It Was on Sept. 10, 2001?

Five years ago, 13 American service members were killed at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 160 Afghan civilians were also killed or wounded. The attack came during the final days of America’s longest war, as thousands of desperate Afghans crowded an airport hoping to escape the Taliban.

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The anniversary deserves more than a memorial ceremony. It deserves an accounting.

That is what Michael Pack’s new documentary, The Path to Zero, attempts to provide. Produced by Palladium Pictures and The Wall Street Journal Opinion, the film reconstructs the 2021 withdrawal through the testimony of Marines, diplomats and senior military officials who were there. Pack’s larger point is difficult to dismiss: the disaster was not one bad day. It was a chain of decisions, each narrowing the options available to the next.

The first was the decision to go to zero.

On April 14, 2021, President Biden announced that all American forces would leave Afghanistan. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, then commander of U.S. Central Command, says in the film that he had consistently opposed a complete withdrawal and believed roughly 2,500 American troops could have supported the Afghan military and maintained critical capabilities.

Instead, Washington chose zero. Then came Bagram.

On July 2, American forces quietly abandoned Bagram Airfield, the enormous base that had served as the center of U.S. operations in Afghanistan. Its two runways, hospitals, hangars and extensive infrastructure gave American forces strategic reach and a defensible platform for an orderly evacuation. It was also far better positioned than Kabul to control the airspace and move people out of the country.

With Bagram gone, that option disappeared.

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The decision was particularly consequential because Washington simultaneously dismantled the architecture that had kept the Afghan military functioning. American special operations forces were withdrawn. Contractors who maintained Afghan aircraft disappeared. Air support was removed. Training and logistical assistance evaporated.

As McKenzie puts it in the documentary, the United States had withdrawn “to zero” in terms of support.

Then Washington made another consequential choice: it announced a fixed deadline. The Taliban knew exactly when America intended to leave. So did everyone else.

The Afghan government and military were expected to hold. Instead, provincial capitals began falling, often through negotiated surrender rather than prolonged fighting. On Aug. 15, Kabul collapsed. President Ashraf Ghani fled. The Taliban entered the presidential palace.

Suddenly, the United States was conducting an emergency evacuation from an airport surrounded by the very force it had just spent two decades fighting.

And here is where another astonishing decision enters the story: America effectively depended on the Taliban for security outside the airport perimeter while evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from inside it.

Think about that for a moment. The United States had just handed Afghanistan back to the Taliban, an organization with a long history of terrorism and ties to al-Qaeda. ISIS-K was operating in the country and actively targeting civilians. Yet American planners had to rely, at least in part, on Taliban cooperation to manage access around the airport.

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The State Department’s own subsequent reporting acknowledged the dangerous reality: U.S. officials negotiated with the Taliban to facilitate movement of priority groups into the airport, while the situation outside the perimeter remained perilous.

This was not a minor tactical compromise. It was the predictable consequence of dismantling America’s own security architecture before the evacuation was complete.

The Taliban was not America’s security partner. It was the reason people were running toward the airport.

The ISIS-K threat made the arrangement even more reckless. The group was a known enemy operating in Kabul. The United States possessed intelligence on the threat, but its freedom to act against ISIS-K in central Kabul was sharply constrained. According to the documentary, American commanders knew an attack was coming but lacked the authority to strike in the city.

The security perimeter was, in significant measure, being managed by the Taliban. On Aug. 26, ISIS-K struck.

At 5:36 p.m., a suicide bomber detonated at Abbey Gate. Thirteen American service members died. Forty-five more were wounded. More than 160 civilians were killed or injured. The White House’s fifth-anniversary proclamation describes the bomber as one of thousands of prisoners released by the Taliban after they seized Bagram.

The sequence is almost impossible to comprehend without understanding the decisions that preceded it.

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First, America abandoned Bagram. Then it removed the forces and capabilities that had supported the Afghan military. Then it waited as the country collapsed. Then it concentrated an enormous evacuation operation at Kabul airport. Then it operated with the Taliban outside the gates while ISIS-K operated in the city.

That is not a single mistake. It is a cascade.

The documentary contains another deeply disturbing episode that deserves careful attention. When the Marines could not clear the airport crowds using nonlethal means, CIA-backed Afghan special forces known as the Zero Units were brought in.

U.S. service members interviewed for the film describe what they say they personally witnessed. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Edward Gonzalez recounts seeing members of the units fire into crowds and run people over with vehicles. Another officer describes the extraordinary moral dilemma of American forces watching civilians being killed while trying to maintain control of the airport. Pack told me these eyewitness accounts were among the most disturbing findings of the entire project.

Supporters of the Biden administration’s indefensible actions may want to tell you that these accounts should not be casually converted into established fact. That they are only allegations. But even if you wanted to classify them that way, the nature of these allegations is so serious that they should be further investigated accordingly, not buried because they are uncomfortable.

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That discomfort is part of the story. So is what happened to the Americans and Afghans left behind.

More than 123,000 people were ultimately evacuated. That was an extraordinary logistical achievement by the troops executing the mission under impossible circumstances. But celebrating the number does not answer the harder question: Were those the people America intended to rescue when the evacuation began?

The answer, according to the Marines and diplomats interviewed by Pack, is plainly no. Rules changed repeatedly. Documentation requirements shifted. People who had been told one day that they could enter were told the next day that they could not. Some Americans and thousands of Afghan partners remained behind.

The result was what the Marines in the film describe as moral injury: not simply the trauma of combat, but the psychological and spiritual damage that comes from believing you have been forced to violate your own values—or stand helplessly by while others do.

That may be the most important part of The Path to Zero. The people who carried out the evacuation were not the people who made the decisions that created the crisis.

And the senior officials who made or supervised those decisions have largely declined to answer for them.

Pack and his team sought participation and comment from senior officials involved in the withdrawal. Former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley were among those asked to participate or provide comment. They did not respond to the requests.

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That silence matters.

The State Department eventually conducted an After Action Review, saying the government had an obligation to learn from the Afghanistan withdrawal. But five years later, the broader national conversation remains remarkably thin. The official version has too often become a story about the difficulty of evacuation rather than the decisions that made the evacuation so difficult.

That distinction matters because history is not merely a record of what happened. It is a record of what we decide to remember.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of September 11. The connection is unavoidable. America went into Afghanistan because Islamic terrorism had attacked the United States on its own soil. Twenty years later, we left with the Taliban back in power, terrorist groups operating in the country, and American Marines dying at an airport gate.

The lesson should not be that America should never fight another war. Nor should it be that invading Afghanistan was wrong. It’s actually much simpler and more uncomfortable: military power cannot compensate for political decisions that ignore military realities.

Bagram mattered. Air power mattered. Special operations forces mattered. Intelligence mattered. Afghan partnerships mattered. And time mattered. Once those assets were surrendered, the United States had fewer choices with every passing day.

By the time the Marines were standing behind razor wire at Abbey Gate, the choices had nearly run out.

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The 13 Americans who died there deserve better than a ceremonial anniversary and a footnote in the history books. Their families deserve the truth. The Marines who carry the moral injuries of those final days deserve to know that their country is willing to confront what happened.

And Americans deserve to remember that the Afghanistan disaster did not begin when the bomb exploded.

It began with a series of decisions that made the bomb increasingly possible.

That is the history The Path to Zero is trying to preserve. We should be willing to watch it—and remember.

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