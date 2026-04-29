A sustained ceasefire isn’t likely to translate onto the digital battlefield. In 2026, conflict doesn’t pause just because the shooting does. It shifts. It burrows deeper into the systems most people never see but rely on constantly: the networks, infrastructure, and industrial controls that keep modern life functioning.

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If anything, a pause in open hostilities between the United States, Israel, and Iran could mark a transition into a more ambiguous and sustained phase of confrontation. The pace may feel slower. The visibility may drop, but the underlying activity rarely does.

Cyber operations set the tone early in this conflict. Before missiles flew, networks were already under pressure. Iranian command and control systems were disrupted, communications were degraded, and situational awareness was narrowed at critical moments. The effect was immediate, but the longer-term consequence is more revealing. Systems can be rebuilt. Access, once established, is much harder to root out.

Iran has long operated with that reality in mind. Its cyber posture is not built around a single centralized command structure. It functions more like an ecosystem: a mix of formal military units, established Iranian advanced persistent threat groups, and a rotating cast of loosely aligned actors who share tools, tactics, and occasionally objectives. That structure is resilient by design. It does not hinge on formal declarations or diplomatic timelines.

Recent reports regarding the CyberAv3ngers group illustrate how far that model has evolved. What began as surface level disruption has developed into something far more capable. Targeting industrial control systems requires patience and technical familiarity with the machinery that runs water facilities, energy distribution, and municipal services. Gaining access to programmable logic controllers is not about spectacle. It is about positioning — the kind of positioning that can be used later, when timing matters more than visibility.

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The spread of those techniques adds another layer of complexity. Capabilities are no longer confined to a single group. They circulate. They get reused, modified, and redeployed. Disrupting one actor does not remove the underlying method. It simply forces it to reappear somewhere else, often with fewer fingerprints.

That dynamic aligns closely with how advanced persistent threats operate. These groups do not move quickly unless they have to. They take their time, mapping environments, collecting credentials, and blending into normal activity. Access can sit dormant for months — in some cases, for years. By the time anything noticeable happens, the groundwork is already complete.

Iran-affiliated groups have shown a consistent preference for that kind of approach. Their targets tend to be strategic rather than opportunistic: energy companies, logistics providers, telecom networks, defense contractors — the kinds of organizations that form the backbone of economic and operational continuity.

A ceasefire does not interrupt that process. It simply changes the backdrop. The visible conflict cools, but whatever access has been established remains in place. Monitoring continues. Data collection continues. Decisions about when to act can be deferred without losing advantage.

Alongside these more structured operations sits a different kind of activity that is harder to predict and even harder to contain. The surge in general hacktivism groups over the past several years eventually introduced a level of noise to this conflict that complicates everything. Some of these groups operate with limited sophistication. Others show signs of coordination and shared tooling. All of them benefit from a degree of separation that makes attribution difficult.

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Their motivations vary. Some are ideological. Some are opportunistic. Some blur the line between the two. What they have in common is a lack of constraint. Diplomatic agreements do not apply to them. A ceasefire does not carry much weight in a decentralized network of actors communicating across encrypted channels and operating from multiple jurisdictions.

That creates a persistent layer of low-level disruption: website outages, denial of service attacks, phishing campaigns, probing attempts against exposed systems. None of it necessarily decisive on its own, but collectively it forces constant attention and response. It stretches defensive resources and introduces uncertainty into already complex environments.

The broader geopolitical context only adds to that pressure. The patterns playing out in this conflict have echoes in the Ukrainian-Russia War, where cyber operations have been used alongside conventional military actions by both countries to target infrastructure and erode resilience over time. There, repeated attacks on energy systems and communications networks demonstrated how sustained pressure can wear down capacity without relying on a single major event.

China’s approach operates on a different cadence but intersects in important ways. Its focus has been on longterm access, embedding within telecommunications networks through backdoors, cloud environments, and supply chains. That access does not need to be activated immediately to be valuable. In a period of heightened global tension, the opportunity to expand that footprint without drawing attention becomes more attractive.

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For organizations trying to defend against these overlapping threats, the environment becomes crowded quickly: different actors, different objectives, shared techniques, and limited clarity about who is responsible for endpoint security. The technical challenges are matched by the strategic ones.

Most breaches still begin with familiar entry points: a well-crafted email that fits neatly into an existing workflow, a login page that looks just close enough to the real thing, or a piece of software that appears harmless during installation. These methods persist because they continue to work.

In a geopolitical context, their impact extends beyond the initial compromise.

A single set of credentials can open the door to something much larger. Access to one system can provide visibility into others. Over time, those small footholds can connect.

The result is rarely immediate disruption. More often, it is a gradual accumulation of access and influence across systems that were never designed with this level of persistent threat in mind.

So when the conversation turns to ceasefires and deescalation, it is worth paying attention to what is not changing. The underlying activity continues. The incentives remain. The infrastructure being targeted does not become less critical.

The surface may look calmer. Underneath, very little stands still.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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