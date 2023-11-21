Elon Musk Takes on Media Matters

Elon Musk has gone to war with the far-left hate organization Media Matters, attacking the front for the Democratic Party on X, in addition to opening a lawsuit against them for defamation.

Advertisement

Musk came under fire over the last week for replying, “You have said the actual truth,” to a post claiming Jewish communities have been “pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites they claim to want people to stop using against them.” The original post also stated that Jewish people are realizing “hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

While Musk is entitled to his political opinions, they come under extra scrutiny because the left has gone to war with him since he purchased Twitter. Media Matters picked up the story, repeated by dozens of mainstream media outlets, labeling Musk an antisemite for the post.

Musk has stated, “nothing could be further from the truth,” regarding his claims of being an antisemite, continuing, “I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

He also promised a “thermonuclear lawsuit” because of the allegations.

Media Matters amplified this story and ran reports claiming Nazi content was promoted on X, which ran ads from major corporations alongside those posts. As a response, dozens of companies pulled their advertising from X immediately, including Apple, Disney, and IBM, among the biggest corporate names to do so.

Advertisement

The situation became so politically charged that presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was asked to disavow Musk based on his statements, which the Florida governor refused to do. DeSantis stated, “I did not see the comment.”

Musk and X filed for defamation against Media Matters in Fort Worth, Texas, asking for unspecified damages and including a demand for Media Matters to remove their article. With the damages left open-ended, it leaves room for Musk and his team to accumulate more information on the damage Media Matters has done to the X brand over time, which could lead to a large sum being awarded if the judge grants that defamation has occurred.

Media Matters has already replied, calling it a “frivolous lawsuit” and claiming that Elon Musk wants to silence its critics. This might cause another point of contention for defamation because Musk champions X as a place for free speech for its users, trying to rebrand the company after Twitter became known for its censorious positions after the 2020 presidential election.

Ken Paxton, The attorney general of Texas, also opened an investigation into Media Matters for fraud around the same time as this lawsuit. The Texas AG issued a statement alleging that the leftist organization manipulated their data to tarnish X. “We are examining the issue to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square,” Paxton said.

Advertisement

The left’s tactics over the last decade have pushed censorship and discrimination, and we are finally seeing someone with the resources and platform of size fight entrenched organizations like Media Matters. With the leftist organization having to fight both Musk in a civil suit and the Texas government's investigation, one can’t help but think they have gotten themselves into deep, troubled waters.

Read the complaint:

X v. Media Matters Complaint by PJ Media on Scribd